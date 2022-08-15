Grid Manager Pro

Grid Panel Allows you to

Set the number of levels (trades).

Lot size and you can do Martingale to raise the lot size for each level.

Set distance between levels, and you can manage the distance for each level using Distance Q.

Static TP and SL for each level.

You can open : BUY STOP / BUY LIMIT / SELL STOP / SELL LIMIT (levels in one click).

Close all buy orders.

Close all sell orders.

Close all winning orders.

Close all losing orders.

Close all orders.

Close all Pending BUY orders.

Close all Pending SELL orders.

Close all Pending orders.

Close buttons

Good luck

trade manager

grid manager

Grid Manual


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Himma Youssef
Experts
Lite Hamster Scalping   (Very Fast EA no Graphics) The Lite Hamster Scalper  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Please to check The version 1.4 of Hamster Pro :  Hamster_PRO_MT4     &&   Hamster_PRO_MT5 Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Period Indicator1  - period of the firs
FREE
Lite Hamster Scalping
Himma Youssef
4.11 (38)
Experts
This is  Only Demo  Version. Download the full version from this link  Original Hamster_MT4   (Very Fast EA no Graphics) The Lite Hamster Scalper  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Download    The Red Sapphire! Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot s
FREE
Fast Copier via Internet Master
Himma Youssef
Utilities
Welcome to the World of our Trade Copier via Internet *whatever is the technology we can copy trades from/to   MT4     platforms. You can trade manually from your mobile phone or you can attach your trading robots (EA) to your master account(s) and the trades will be copied to all your usersaccount(s). Our trade copier is not self-hosted, it means that you need to keep your computer or VPS running, everything is managed via internet. Everything works Via Internet! ( Please add the address "  h
FREE
Fast Copier via Internet For Users
Himma Youssef
1 (1)
Utilities
Welcome to the World of our Trade Copier via Internet *whatever is the technology we can copy trades from/to   MT4     platforms. You can trade manually from your mobile phone or you can attach your trading robots (EA) to your master account(s) and the trades will be copied to all your usersaccount(s). Our trade copier is not self-hosted, it means that you need to keep your computer or VPS running, everything is managed via internet. Everything works Via Internet! ( Please add the address "   
FREE
The Blue Lion EA
Himma Youssef
Experts
The Blue Lion   Expert Advisor (Very Fast, Easy Setup, Power!)   The  Blue Lion  is a Trading Robot use an intelligent Scalping and martingale Technique to Minimize DrowDown. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  initial Lot = 0.01. Risk_PerCent : 20%. Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot size. Hedge  - (Optional : enable/disable )
Super Hunter Scalper
Himma Youssef
Experts
Super HunterScalper   (Very Fast EA no Graphics) The  Super Hunter Scalper  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses Math Algorithm to detect entries and closing trades. Please to check The version 2.0 of Hamster Pro :    Hamster_PRO_MT4      Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  iLot  // Initial Lot stop_loss take_profit Start_hour  End_hou
Vroom Vroom
Himma Youssef
Experts
Vroom Vroom is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries, Smarter than Hamster Pro! *StopLoss and TakeProfits are automatically updated by the EA during trading. user Not allowed to modify them! Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled  Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD  = 100 ). Balance  = 300 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial
The Blue Sapphire
Himma Youssef
Experts
The Blue Sapphire   (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)   The Blue Sapphire  an  intelligent Trading Robot uses a smart Grid algorithm. Also it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. More Options and Profits Please to use the Red Sapphire Robot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41400 Recommendations :  Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 1 Hour. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot size. Trailing Stop  - virtual take profit. More Optio
The Red Sapphire
Himma Youssef
Experts
The Red Sapphire   (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)   The Red Sapphire the advanced version of Blue Sapphire, it is an  intelligent Trading Robot uses a smart Grid algorithm. Also it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 1 Hour. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot size. Trailing Stop  - virtual take profit auto_lotsize =it will will calculate the lotsize according to the balance. Risk
Dragon Pips
Himma Youssef
4 (1)
Experts
Dragon Pips is a smart EA that uses an intelligent and smart strategy. It makes Profits if you use the recommended settings or ask before use the EA. Dragon Pips does not use martingale strategy! The lot size of each order does not increase. The system sometimes decrease the next lot to maximize profits and minimize DD. ;) Dragon Pips has the ability to maximize the profits and minimize the drawdown. Dragon Pips is a strong EA if you use the Good Settings! Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01 ( depend
Pro MT4 To Telegram
Himma Youssef
Utilities
Pro MT4 To Telegram  sends text messages to a Telegram group or channel of your choice immediately when (No DLL files Needed):  + new order + closed order + placing pending order + modified order + Delete Pending order and more in the next update... I have tested this EA with forex symbols but it should work fine with any MT4 symbol (e.g. indexes, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies) How To get your Bot Token or Api Token : Before running the Telegram EA you must create your own Telegram bot
Closing Order Manager
Himma Youssef
Utilities
MT4 To Telegram   it is available now! This Panel Allows you to :  Close all buy orders. Close all sell orders. Close all winning orders. Close all losing orders. Close all orders. Close all Pending BUY orders. Close all Pending SELL orders. Close all Pending orders. Bonus : Grid Manager :  Set the number of levels (trades). Lot size and you can do Martingale to raise the lot size for each level. Set distance between levels, and you can manage the distance for each level using   Distance Q. St
Hamster Original
Himma Youssef
Experts
Hamster Original (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!) You can check live Hamster Original trading  on  Telegram_Channel The  Hamster Original  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled  Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD  = 50 ). Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot
Auto Close Trades At Profits Manager
Himma Youssef
Utilities
Auto Close Trades At Profits Manager is a tool that closes orders at a defined profit, very simple to use ( Panel with buttons...). You can enable or disable the tool using buttons and edit the profit amount from the panel too. INPUTS: You can customize Panel graphics, Font and colors. You can check also the The Grid Manager, closing trades Manager  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46365
Lite Idea Gold
Himma Youssef
Experts
(Very Fast EA no Graphics) MT4 To Telegram   it is available now!   The Lite Idea Gold  is a Trading Robot with use of advanced martingale. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.   Next update :  Full and the Advanced Settings of lite Idea Gold Till thenTry   Original Hamster_MT4   Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers  SETTINGS Choosing strategy -  choosing a trading strategy. Open
All in One Panel trader
Himma Youssef
Utilities
Grid Panel Allows you to :  Set the number of levels (trades). Lot size and you can do Martingale to raise the lot size for each level. Set distance between levels, and you can manage the distance for each level using   Distance Q. Static TP and SL for each level. You can open : BUY STOP / BUY LIMIT / SELL STOP / SELL LIMIT   (levels in one click). Close all buy orders. Close all sell orders. Close all winning orders. Close all losing orders. Close all orders. Close all Pending BUY orders. Clos
HFT New generation
Himma Youssef
Experts
HFT is complex algorithmic trading. It adds liquidity to the markets and eliminates small bid-ask spreads. HFT is criticized for allowing large companies to gain an upper hand in trading. Another complaint is that   the liquidity produced by this type of trading is momentary—it disappears within seconds, making it impossible for traders to take advantage of it. How Does High-Frequency Trading Work? High-frequency trading is an automated form of trading. It involves the use of algorithms to iden
Hamster PRO MT5
Himma Youssef
Experts
Hamster Pro   Hamster Pro (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)   The  Hamster Pro  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01.  Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot size. Virtual Take Profit  - virtual take profit. Virtual Stop Loss  - virtual stop loss. Max Orders  - the
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