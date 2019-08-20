The Blue Sapphire
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Blue Sapphire
(Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)
The Blue Sapphire an intelligent Trading Robot uses a smart Grid algorithm. Also it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.
|More Options and Profits Please to use the Red Sapphire Robot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41400
Recommendations :
Pair = EURUSD.
TimeFrame = 1 Hour.
Broker = Trusted Brokers
Inputs descriptions :
- Initial Lot - Initial lot size.
- Trailing Stop - virtual take profit.
More Options Please to use the Red Sapphire Robot.
EA Sapphire!
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