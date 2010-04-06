Grid Manager Pro

Grid Panel Allows you to

Set the number of levels (trades).

Lot size and you can do Martingale to raise the lot size for each level.

Set distance between levels, and you can manage the distance for each level using Distance Q.

Static TP and SL for each level.

You can open : BUY STOP / BUY LIMIT / SELL STOP / SELL LIMIT (levels in one click).

Close all buy orders.

Close all sell orders.

Close all winning orders.

Close all losing orders.

Close all orders.

Close all Pending BUY orders.

Close all Pending SELL orders.

Close all Pending orders.

Close buttons

Good luck

trade manager

grid manager

Grid Manual


