Lite Idea Gold

(Very Fast EA no Graphics)

MT4 To Telegram it is available now! 


The Lite Idea Gold is a Trading Robot with use of advanced martingale. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.

 Next update : Full and the Advanced Settings of lite Idea Gold

Till thenTry  Original Hamster_MT4 

Recommendations : 

Lot : 0.01.

Balance  : 100 USD.

Pair : EURUSD.

TimeFrame : 5Min.

Spread : 30.

Broker : Trusted Brokers



 SETTINGS

  • Choosing strategy - choosing a trading strategy.
  • Open new series - on / off beginning of a new series of orders.
  • Start lots - start lot.
  • Lot miltiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.
  • TP - take profit, in pips.
  • SL - stop loss, in pips from the first order.
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
  • Maximum Lot - maximum lot.
  • Maximum Trades- maximum number of trades


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Profalgo Limited
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Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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4.78 (9)
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Grid Panel Allows you to :  Set the number of levels (trades). Lot size and you can do Martingale to raise the lot size for each level. Set distance between levels, and you can manage the distance for each level using   Distance Q. Static TP and SL for each level. You can open : BUY STOP / BUY LIMIT / SELL STOP / SELL LIMIT   (levels in one click). Close all buy orders. Close all sell orders. Close all winning orders. Close all losing orders. Close all orders. Close all Pending BUY orders. Clos
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HFT is complex algorithmic trading. It adds liquidity to the markets and eliminates small bid-ask spreads. HFT is criticized for allowing large companies to gain an upper hand in trading. Another complaint is that   the liquidity produced by this type of trading is momentary—it disappears within seconds, making it impossible for traders to take advantage of it. How Does High-Frequency Trading Work? High-frequency trading is an automated form of trading. It involves the use of algorithms to iden
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Himma Youssef
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satya prakash gupta
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satya prakash gupta 2021.02.01 11:42 
 

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