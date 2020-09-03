Lite Idea Gold
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
(Very Fast EA no Graphics)
MT4 To Telegram it is available now!
The Lite Idea Gold is a Trading Robot with use of advanced martingale. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.
Next update : Full and the Advanced Settings of lite Idea Gold
Till thenTry Original Hamster_MT4
Recommendations :
Lot : 0.01.
Balance : 100 USD.
Pair : EURUSD.
TimeFrame : 5Min.
Spread : 30.
Broker : Trusted Brokers
SETTINGS
- Choosing strategy - choosing a trading strategy.
- Open new series - on / off beginning of a new series of orders.
- Start lots - start lot.
- Lot miltiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.
- TP - take profit, in pips.
- SL - stop loss, in pips from the first order.
- Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
- Maximum Lot - maximum lot.
- Maximum Trades- maximum number of trades
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