The Red Sapphire
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Red Sapphire
(Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)
The Red Sapphire the advanced version of Blue Sapphire, it is an intelligent Trading Robot uses a smart Grid algorithm. Also it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.
Recommendations :
Pair = EURUSD.
TimeFrame = 1 Hour.
Broker = Trusted Brokers
Inputs descriptions :
- Initial Lot - Initial lot size.
- Trailing Stop - virtual take profit
- auto_lotsize=it will will calculate the lotsize according to the balance.
- Risk=Risk per Cycle.
- Profits_Equity_Percent=is the coefficient multiplied by the Balance to get the profits per each trades
- Buy_Trades=Enable / disable BuyTrades.
- Sell_Trades=Enable / disable Sell Trades.
- Magic_Number=To separate trades from each other if you are using the EA with same Pair same Time-frame on more than one chart.
More Options Please to use the Red Sapphire Robot.
EA Sapphire!
It doesn't work.
1-Error 130 .
2-Profit isn't controlling.
3-Loss isn't controlling.