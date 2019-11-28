Dragon Pips

Dragon Pips is a smart EA that uses an intelligent and smart strategy. It makes Profits if you use the recommended settings or ask before use the EA.

Dragon Pips does not use martingale strategy! The lot size of each order does not increase. The system sometimes decrease the next lot to maximize profits and minimize DD. ;)

Dragon Pips has the ability to maximize the profits and minimize the drawdown.

Dragon Pips is a strong EA if you use the Good Settings!

Recommendations : 

Lot = 0.01 ( depend on balance ) . ( Or Enable Auto_Lot).

Balance  = 300 USD.

Pair = EURUSD , USDCHF.

TimeFrame = any.

Broker = Trusted Brokers




Michael Dhen Guhn
811
Michael Dhen Guhn 2020.04.01 22:19 
 

01.04.2020

Guten Tag,

ich teste diesen EA live seit ca. 2 Monaten. Bis auf kleinere Schwächen im Backtest, die die Handelsfrequenz einschränken würden liefert der EA konstante Gewinne und wenige Verluste. Die Verluste halten sich in Grenzen, sodass der EA recht profitabel läuft und fast täglich Gewinne bringt.

Die Problematik mit der Handelsfrequenz habe ich dem Autor bereits mitgeteilt. Mal sehen, ob er reagiert :).

Bisher bin ich sehr zufrieden. Aufgrund genannter Schwäche gibt es aber trotzdem einen Stern Abzug.

07.05.2020

Auch weiterhin keine größeren DD und recht stetige Gewinne. Ich wünsche mir diesen EA für den MT5

