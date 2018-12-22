The Blue Lion EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 22 December 2018
- Activations: 15
The Blue Lion
Expert Advisor
(Very Fast, Easy Setup, Power!)
The Blue Lion is a Trading Robot use an intelligent Scalping and martingale Technique to Minimize DrowDown. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.
Recommendations :
initial Lot = 0.01.
Risk_PerCent : 20%.
Balance = 100 USD.
Pair = EURUSD.
TimeFrame = 5Min.
Broker = Trusted Brokers
Inputs descriptions :
- Initial Lot - Initial lot size.
- Hedge - (Optional : enable/disable )
- EnablePanel - (Optional : enable/disable )
- Initial LotSize
- Martingale Multiplier.(Level is not calculated by distance, we use a very smart strategy to calculate each new level)
- Max_Lot=0.2 ( Maximum Lot Size Per Trade)
- Risk_PerCent ( Risk per cycle if expemple you use 20% means 20% of your balance each cycle)
- Profits_in_USD ( virtual TP in USD)
- maxSpread ( maximum Spread)
- Start_hour
- End_hour
- Magic_Number