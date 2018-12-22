The Blue Lion EA

The Blue Lion

 
Expert Advisor

(Very Fast, Easy Setup, Power!)
 

The Blue Lion is a Trading Robot use an intelligent Scalping and martingale Technique to Minimize DrowDown. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.


Recommendations : 

initial Lot = 0.01.

Risk_PerCent : 20%.

Balance  = 100 USD.

Pair = EURUSD.

TimeFrame = 5Min.

Broker = Trusted Brokers


Inputs descriptions : 

  • Initial Lot - Initial lot size.
  • Hedge - (Optional : enable/disable ) 
  • EnablePanel - (Optional : enable/disable ) 
  • Initial LotSize
  • Martingale Multiplier.(Level is not calculated by distance, we use a very smart strategy to calculate each new level)
  • Max_Lot=0.2 ( Maximum Lot Size Per Trade)
  • Risk_PerCent ( Risk per cycle if expemple you use 20% means 20% of your balance each cycle)
  • Profits_in_USD ( virtual TP in USD)
  • maxSpread ( maximum Spread)
  • Start_hour
  • End_hour
  • Magic_Number






























































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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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