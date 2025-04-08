Hamster PRO MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Hamster Pro
Hamster Pro
(Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)
The Hamster Pro is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.
Recommendations :
Lot = 0.01.
Balance = 100 USD.
Pair = EURUSD.
TimeFrame = 5Min.
Broker = Trusted Brokers
Inputs descriptions :
- Initial Lot - Initial lot size.
- Virtual Take Profit - virtual take profit.
- Virtual Stop Loss - virtual stop loss.
- Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
- Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
- End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
- Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions.
- Magic Number - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions.
The Hamster Scalper!