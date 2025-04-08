Hamster PRO MT5

Hamster Pro

 
Hamster Pro

(Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)
 

The Hamster Pro is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.


Recommendations : 

Lot = 0.01. 

Balance  = 100 USD.

Pair = EURUSD.

TimeFrame = 5Min.

Broker = Trusted Brokers


Inputs descriptions : 

  • Initial Lot - Initial lot size.
  • Virtual Take Profit - virtual take profit.
  • Virtual Stop Loss - virtual stop loss.
  • Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
  • Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
  • End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
  • Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions.
  • Magic Number - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions.

The Hamster Scalper!



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