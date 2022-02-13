Fast Copier via Internet For Users
- Utilities
- Himma Youssef
- Version: 1.0
Welcome to the World of our Trade Copier via Internet
*whatever is the technology we can copy trades from/to MT4 platforms.
You can trade manually from your mobile phone or you can attach your trading robots (EA) to your master account(s) and the trades will be copied to all your usersaccount(s).
Our trade copier is not self-hosted, it means that you need to keep your computer or VPS running, everything is managed via internet.
Everything works Via Internet! (
Please add the address " http://tradescopier.online in the list of allowed URLs on Tools/Option/'Expert Advisors'
)
Start to copy trades NOW , no additional files installation required on your side. no headache!
Trades Copier via Internet is a Remote Trade Copier and Mirror Trading Platform Works Via Internet.
.
- Just Attach the "Fast Copier via Internet" to any chart:
Download Master Version (for master account) Master version here : Master version
- Your trades will be automatically copied on your Slave accounts Unlimited
- Suited for High Frequency Trading perfectly fits Asset Managers' and Signal Providers' needs
- Trade all the instruments offered by your broker, including Forex, CFDs, Crypto, Metals, Commodities, Stocks, Volatility Index,…
- Mix Real and Demo accounts to test your strategy
Doesn't work. Constantly pops up an error to "http://tradescopier.online/" in the "user" version. Most people have complained about the same issue but the developer hasn't replied. It is free but don't waste your time, it will not work