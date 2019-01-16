Lite Hamster scalping MT5

Lite Hamster Scalping

 

(Very Fast EA no Graphics)


The Lite Hamster Scalper is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.


Please to check The version 1.4 of Hamster Pro : Hamster_PRO_MT4    &&  Hamster_PRO_MT5

Recommendations : 

Lot : 0.01.

Balance  : 100 USD.

Pair : EURUSD.

TimeFrame : 5Min.

Spread : 30.

Broker : Trusted Brokers

Inputs descriptions : 

  • Period Indicator1 - period of the first indicator.
  • Up level - the upper level of the first indicator, above which the EA will open Sell.
  • Down Level - the lower level of the first indicator, below which the EA will open Buy.
  • Max Lot - maximum lot size for the EA operation.
  • Virtual Take Profit - virtual take profit.
  • Virtual Stop Loss - virtual stop loss.
  • Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
  • Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
  • End Hour - the EA operation end hour.

The Lite Hamster Scalper!


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AHMED NOUR ELDEEN
712
AHMED NOUR ELDEEN 2023.11.02 15:12 
 

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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.14 10:28 
 

En la prueba, el robot dio muy malos resultados. De hecho, probé el robot de acuerdo con las indicaciones dadas en la description sin cambiar nada para los anos de 2010 a 2020 y los resultados fueron los mismo para casa ano: perdida de capital. Puede ser que con unos ajuste el robot opere de m a era diferente y si es asi el disenador del robot deberia informar o simplemente adapta estos para metros basics.

[Deleted] 2019.10.30 22:22 
 

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