Lite Hamster scalping MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
Lite Hamster Scalping
(Very Fast EA no Graphics)
The Lite Hamster Scalper is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.
Please to check The version 1.4 of Hamster Pro : Hamster_PRO_MT4 && Hamster_PRO_MT5
Recommendations :
Lot : 0.01.
Balance : 100 USD.
Pair : EURUSD.
TimeFrame : 5Min.
Spread : 30.
Broker : Trusted Brokers
Inputs descriptions :
- Period Indicator1 - period of the first indicator.
- Up level - the upper level of the first indicator, above which the EA will open Sell.
- Down Level - the lower level of the first indicator, below which the EA will open Buy.
- Max Lot - maximum lot size for the EA operation.
- Virtual Take Profit - virtual take profit.
- Virtual Stop Loss - virtual stop loss.
- Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
- Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
- End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
The Lite Hamster Scalper!
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