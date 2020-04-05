OrdinalEdge Mean Reversion Asian Session

OrdinalEdge Mean Reversion — Asian Session

OrdinalEdge Mean Reversion is a rules-based 
expert advisor designed for the Asian trading 
session. The strategy identifies short-term price 
extremes and targets a return to the statistical 
mean, taking advantage of the low-volatility, 
range-bound conditions typical of the Asian session.

The expert does not use martingale, grid trading, 
or tick scalping. One position is held at a time. 
All positions are closed before the London 
pre-session opens.

IMPORTANT: After purchase, send a private message 
to receive your setup guide including broker-specific 
session time configuration and VPS recommendations.

--- Strategy ---

A proprietary multi-layer filter system identifies 
ranging market conditions before any entry is 
considered. Entries require confirmation across 
multiple timeframes and indicators. Exits are 
rule-based. Risk is managed dynamically on each trade.

--- Risk Profiles ---

Three built-in risk profiles are available:

Conservative: fewer signals, tighter filters, 
lower drawdown target. Suitable for capital 
preservation.

Standard: default settings. Backtest results 
shown below reflect this profile.

Aggressive: broader filters, higher trade 
frequency, higher drawdown tolerance.

The profile is selected on attachment. No 
additional configuration is required.

--- Backtest Results ---

Symbol: USDJPY
Timeframe: M15
Period: 2023.01.01 to 2026.04.24
Data: Every tick, 99% quality
Initial deposit: $25,000
Risk per trade: 0.5%

Net profit: $5,020
Profit factor: 2.26
Recovery factor: 9.39
Sharpe ratio: 15.06
Maximum drawdown: 2.02%
Win rate: 66.91%
Total trades: 139 over 2.5 years

These are backtest results, not live trading results. 
Past performance is not indicative of future results.

--- Minimum Requirements ---

Broker: ECN, RAW, or low spread account recommended
Account type: Netting or Hedging
Minimum deposit: $1,000 at 1:100 leverage
Recommended deposit: $5,000 at 1:100 leverage
Leverage: 1:100 minimum recommended
Timeframe: Compatible with any timeframe. 
Backtest conducted on M15.
Symbol: Compatible with any symbol. 
Backtest conducted on USDJPY.
VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

--- Important Notes ---

This expert advisor does not trade every day. 
Trade frequency depends entirely on market 
conditions meeting the strategy criteria. 
There will be periods of no activity. This is 
expected behavior, not a malfunction.

Risk management is fixed percentage based. 
The expert will not exceed the risk parameters 
set by the user.

--- Risk Disclaimer ---

Trading foreign exchange carries significant risk 
and is not suitable for all investors. Past 
performance and backtest results are not indicative 
of future results. Always test on a demo account 
before live deployment. Never risk capital you 
cannot afford to lose.
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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