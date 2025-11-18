

The SignalXpert was developed by me to provide traders who use the indicator RangeXpert with a powerful analysis tool. RangeXpert serves as the foundation of the system – it detects precise market areas and provides the data that SignalXpert evaluates in real time to generate clear, actionable signals. This enables the simultaneous monitoring of up to 25 different assets in various timeframes and detects the most important market movements in real time. Thanks to the integrated alert function, notifications can be sent via alert, push or email, ensuring you never miss trading opportunities again. By installing it on a MetaTrader VPS, SignalXpert runs around the clock and provides reliable signal monitoring. Whether you are planning entries or exits - SignalXpert gives you fast and targeted support, allowing you to trade confidently even in volatile markets.





Specifications

Seamless integration with RangeXpert - uses its data to analyze market areas and zones in real time.

Monitoring of up to 25 assets simultaneously - perfect for multi-asset and multi-timeframe analysis.

Compatible with all major markets - Forex, currencies, metals, stocks and indices.



Real-time signal detection - automatically identifies breakouts, range transitions and trend zones.



Notifications in real time - via alert, push notification or email, directly when new signals occur.



MetaTrader VPS compatible - for continuous 24/7 operation without interruptions.



Automatic synchronization with market volatility and liquidity.



Adjustable timeframes - from M1 to D1, selectable according to your trading strategy.



User-friendly interface - clear structure and intuitive handling without any coding knowledge.



Flexible alert filters - choose which signals you want to see and actively monitor.



Combines perfectly with AutoXpert & DashXpert - for a complete analysis and trading system.



Ideal for manual and semi-automated strategies - supports different trading styles.









