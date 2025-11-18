SignalXpert

The SignalXpert was developed by me to provide traders who use the indicator RangeXpert with a powerful analysis tool. RangeXpert serves as the foundation of the system – it detects precise market areas and provides the data that SignalXpert evaluates in real time to generate clear, actionable signals. This enables the simultaneous monitoring of up to 25 different assets in various timeframes and detects the most important market movements in real time. Thanks to the integrated alert function, notifications can be sent via alert, push or email, ensuring you never miss trading opportunities again. By installing it on a MetaTrader VPS, SignalXpert runs around the clock and provides reliable signal monitoring. Whether you are planning entries or exits - SignalXpert gives you fast and targeted support, allowing you to trade confidently even in volatile markets.


Specifications

  • Seamless integration with RangeXpert - uses its data to analyze market areas and zones in real time.
  • Monitoring of up to 25 assets simultaneously - perfect for multi-asset and multi-timeframe analysis.
  • Compatible with all major markets - Forex, currencies, metals, stocks and indices.
  • Real-time signal detection - automatically identifies breakouts, range transitions and trend zones.
  • Notifications in real time - via alert, push notification or email, directly when new signals occur.
  • MetaTrader VPS compatible - for continuous 24/7 operation without interruptions.
  • Automatic synchronization with market volatility and liquidity.
  • Adjustable timeframes - from M1 to D1, selectable according to your trading strategy.
  • User-friendly interface - clear structure and intuitive handling without any coding knowledge.
  • Flexible alert filters - choose which signals you want to see and actively monitor.
  • Combines perfectly with AutoXpert & DashXpert - for a complete analysis and trading system.
  • Ideal for manual and semi-automated strategies - supports different trading styles.


Find more FREE tools for your trading:

https://mql5.com/en/users/steverosenstock/seller


DON’T FORGET TO LEAVE A REVIEW. If you have questions or need help, join the discuss with us.
Requests? Write me – SignalXpert stays focused but adaptive.

More from author
ZoneXpert
Steve Rosenstock
5 (1)
Indicators
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL MY FREE PRODUCTS ZoneXpert is your visual market analyst for MetaTrader 5 - developed to automatically detect Support and Resistance zones , highlight them visually, and update them in real time. The indicator analyzes price structures, highs, lows and volume areas to show you exactly where the market reacts - and where it breaks through. With ZoneXpert you instantly see where market forces accumulate - and you trade where real decisions are made, not where randomness rul
FREE
RangeXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Indicators
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL MY FREE PRODUCTS When it comes to recognizing perfect market opportunities and trading breakouts precisely, RangeXpert is one of the most effective tools on the market. Developed by me specifically for beginners and semi-professionals, it delivers analysis quality that you usually only know from professional trading tools for banks, institutional traders and hedge funds . The indicator identifies market areas that often lead to strong movements and marks them so clearly a
FREE
NewsXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Libraries
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL MY FREE PRODUCTS NewsXpert was developed to give traders a clear, structured overview of all upcoming economic events directly on the chart. Your real-time news filter for MetaTrader 5 . The indicator automatically detects all relevant news for the selected currencies and marks them with color-coded lines (Low, Medium, High Impact). This way, you always know exactly when and which news will move the market – without opening external calendars or tabs.  NewsXpert makes eco
FREE
ShowXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Utilities
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL MY FREE PRODUCTS ShowXpert is your visual control center for MetaTrader 5. ShowXpert is an intelligent tool that shows you all your closed Buy and Sell trades directly on the chart , including the result in points and currency . Profits appear in green, losses in red, clearly, intuitively and in real time. At a glance you can see which setups worked and how your current trade is developing. Whether for strategy analysis, live monitoring or simply to make your trading visu
FREE
DashXpert
Steve Rosenstock
5 (1)
Utilities
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL MY FREE PRODUCTS DashXpert is a completely free, powerful dashboard for MetaTrader 5 , displaying all essential market data, account information, and performance statistics directly on your chart . Instead of switching between windows and tabs,  DashXpert gives you a central, intelligent overview – optimized for maximum clarity, minimal distraction , and a professional look. It provides a real-time, clear overview of your open positions, profits and losses, success rate,
FREE
StrongXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Indicators
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL MY FREE PRODUCTS StrongXpert is your precise real-time strength monitor for the global currency market. It was developed to show you where capital is actually flowing – and where it is leaving the market . The indicator measures the relative strength of all major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) and transforms complex price movements into a simple, readable visual dashboard – directly on the chart. Identify the strongest and weakest currency within seco
FREE
TimeXpert
Steve Rosenstock
5 (2)
Utilities
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL MY FREE PRODUCTS TimeXpert is a fully free tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays the global trading sessions – Tokyo, Sydney, London, and New York – directly on your chart.  Instead of calculating times manually, you get an automatic, color-coded overview that shows at a glance when markets open, overlap, or close.  This allows you to instantly identify where volatility emerges, when liquidity increases, and which periods best fit your trading strategy. All elements are ful
FREE
InfoXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Utilities
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL MY FREE PRODUCTS InfoXpert is a free and intelligent tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays all essential trading data directly on your chart – live, clear, and precise . You can instantly see your profit or loss (in currency and percentage), the spread , and the remaining candle time – perfect for quick decisions in active trading. All elements are fully customizable – you decide which data to display , what colors to use , and where the information appears on your chart –
FREE
Tumelo Tshabalala
49
Tumelo Tshabalala 2025.11.22 11:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Steve Rosenstock
24408
Reply from developer Steve Rosenstock 2025.11.22 17:37
Thank you for your review. The RangeXpert will soon be available in a new and improved version.
