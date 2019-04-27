Infinite Forex EA

1

We are pleased to present to you, our new product, this is the next step in the development of automated trading in the Forex market. This is a revolutionary algorithm developed by our team of programmers. Here all the accumulated experience for 10 years of work in the Forex market is gathered. The adviser uses several strategies for different stages of the market (Trend, Flat, Volatile market or Very weak). The algorithm passed all testing with different brokers, at different quotes. Advisor is not sensitive to market conditions.

Real Signal where trades - www.mql5.com/en/signals/573409

At the moment, the expert has already earned more than 100%!

We specially launched the Expert Advisor on a small deposit in order to show you all the possibilities of the algorithm.


Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair / Timeframe: EURUSD M1.
  • Use a VPS or server with minimal network latency to the broker server.
  • Use a broker with Low Spreads, Low Commissions, Quality Performance.
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Marcus Glink
1401
Marcus Glink 2019.05.03 22:46 
 

Rent this EA for testing in Demo. Day 4 no trades.

I will update if something happen. ;)

Update: 14.05 : No trades open, signal vom author offline ... = SCAM!

uchimi
1805
uchimi 2019.05.03 08:36 
 

MAX Very BAD !!!

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