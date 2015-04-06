MasterMind Algo AI MultiStrategy EA

Forex MasterMind Algo AI Multiple Trading Are 3 Type Of Trading Strategy





Velocity Trading Breakout Trading Reversal Trading





Velocity Trading Strategy:-

Velocity Trading Strategy Are Longer Then Candle Buy Or Sell Its Same Side More Than Trade. For Example, in Market Are Buy Side Long Candle, The EA Is Buy, Only Fixed Lot Is Working On Strategy





Breakout Trading Strategy:-

Breakout Trading Strategy Instantly Place Order BuyStop And SellStop, Once Breakout The Buy Or Sell Stop Place For Order. There Is Place For 1 Order Only, No Multiple Order, Fixed Or Risk Percentage Based Lot Config





Reversal Trading Strategy:-

Reversal Trading Strategies Are Volatility-Based Scalping Trading. Every Currency Pairs Are Not Same Volatility Level, So You Can Adjust Volatility Level Option , Once Start To Volatility On Market For Buy Side, EA Are Trade Reverse Order. For Example, Marking Going On Upside Suddenly Reverse The Market, EA Is Place The Order, Lot Multiple Are Equity Balance Based



If You Set Fixed Lot, Enter Your Fixed Lot Size, And Set Risk Percentage Is 0. Or You Have To Equity Based Lot Multipler, Set Fixed Lot Size is 0 Enable True Or False On Strategy

Use 1 Strategy For Chart

You Have To Use 3 Strategies, Place the Same Currency For 3 New Chart

Example: Open 3 EURUSD New Chart, Place Once Buy One For 3 Strategy

Use ECN Broker Only

Time Frame - 5 Mins

Pairs - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF

Minimum Deposit - 200$ Per Strategy

Low DrawDown

Adjust Spread Value

Set Risk Percentage

Adjust Trailing

Set StopLoss

Money Management

Trade Start And End Hour Management







