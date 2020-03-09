Gold Scalping Pro Signal Indicator

Pairs : XAUUSD, XAGUSD, Crude OIL , BTCUSD, ETHUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, GBPJPY

Setting : Once Market Are Up And Down Side , The Indicator Are Provide Buy And Sell Order Push Notification

Time Frame - 5 Mins, 15 Mins, 1 Hour, 4 Hour

Additional : You Have Also Trade Manual , Once Trend Power Is Up , Enter Buy Or Trend Power is Down, Enter Sell











