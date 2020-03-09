Gold Scalping Pro Signal
- Indicators
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Pappathi MurugesanPremium Forex Expert Advisor And Indicator
Visit The Link For All Product : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tamil_forex_crypto/seller
- Version: 3.69
- Activations: 10
Gold Scalping Pro Signal Indicator
Pairs : XAUUSD, XAGUSD, Crude OIL , BTCUSD, ETHUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, GBPJPY
Setting : Once Market Are Up And Down Side , The Indicator Are Provide Buy And Sell Order Push Notification
Time Frame - 5 Mins, 15 Mins, 1 Hour, 4 Hour
Additional : You Have Also Trade Manual , Once Trend Power Is Up , Enter Buy Or Trend Power is Down, Enter Sell