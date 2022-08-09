Master Trend Signal
- Indicators
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Pappathi MurugesanPremium Forex Expert Advisor And Indicator
Visit The Link For All Product : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tamil_forex_crypto/seller
- Version: 3.69
- Activations: 20
Master Trend Signal Indicator
TimeFrame - 15 Mins & More
Pairs - All Forex Currency Pairs , Gold , Silver , Crypto, Stock
Once Trend Is UP Cross The Yellow Line, It's Show Colour For Green
Once Trend Is Down Cross The Yellow Line, It's Show Colour For Red
Easy TO Identify Trend Strength ON Trading
For Scalping, Intraday Trading
5 Purchases left & The Price Increases