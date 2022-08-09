Master Trend Signal

Master Trend Signal Indicator

TimeFrame - 15 Mins & More

Pairs  - All Forex Currency Pairs , Gold , Silver , Crypto, Stock

Once Trend Is UP Cross The Yellow Line, It's Show Colour For Green


Once Trend Is Down Cross The Yellow Line, It's Show Colour For Red

Easy TO Identify Trend Strength ON Trading

For Scalping, Intraday Trading

5 Purchases left & The Price Increases



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Pappathi Murugesan
Experts
Forex MasterMind Algo AI Multiple Trading Are 3 Type Of Trading Strategy   Velocity Trading Breakout Trading Reversal Trading   Velocity Trading Strategy:-                Velocity Trading Strategy Are Longer Then Candle Buy Or Sell Its Same Side More Than Trade. For Example, in Market Are Buy Side Long Candle, The EA Is Buy, Only Fixed Lot Is Working On Strategy  Breakout Trading Strategy:-                   Breakout Trading Strategy Instantly Place Order BuyStop And SellStop, Once Breakout
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper
Pappathi Murugesan
Experts
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper Expert Advisor TimeFrame - 5 Mins Minimum Balance - 200$ Pairs - Major Currency Pairs , Like - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY .... etc Run Low Spread Forex Broker Or ECN Broker Money Management Adjust Risk Management SafeMode - True/False Setting : You Have Deposit 200$ , Run EA On 2 or 3 Currency Pairs Only  Automatic Increase And Decrease Lot Size 
ADX Pro Multi TimeFrame And MultiCurrency
Pappathi Murugesan
Indicators
ADX Pro Indicator This Indicator Are Advanced Pro ADX Indicator  Multi Time Frame Are Same Window Multi Currency Are Same Windows All Time Frame And All Currency ADX Strenght Are Same Window Monitring  You Will Add Manully All Currency Pairs , And Metel , And Also Crypto Currency Pairs : EURUSD , GBPUSD, USDJPY .... Etc , Metel : XAUUSD , XAGUSD ... Etc , Crypto : BTCUSD, ETHUSD... Etc
Master Scalping And DayTrading Signal
Pappathi Murugesan
Indicators
Golden Scalping & Day Trading Signal Indicator  You Can Enable Or Disable Scalping Signal Option Once Enable For Scalping More Order Signals Option Or Disable For Scalping Option Intraday Signal Option Pairs :   XAUUSD, XAGUSD  - EURUSD, GBPUSD,USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, BTCUSD , USDCHF, GBPJPY Time Frame : 15 Mins, 30 Mins , 1 Hour  5 Purchases left & The Price Increases
Gold Scalping Pro Signal
Pappathi Murugesan
Indicators
Gold Scalping Pro Signal Indicator Pairs : XAUUSD, XAGUSD, Crude OIL , BTCUSD, ETHUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, GBPJPY Setting : Once Market Are Up And Down Side , The Indicator Are Provide Buy And Sell Order Push Notification Time Frame - 5 Mins, 15 Mins, 1 Hour, 4 Hour Additional : You Have Also Trade Manual , Once Trend Power Is Up , Enter Buy  Or Trend Power is Down, Enter Sell 
Gold Trend Pro Signal Indicator
Pappathi Murugesan
Indicators
Gold Trend Pro Buy & Sell Signal Indicator Pairs : XAUUSD - XAGUSD  - Crude OiL, EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,AUDUSD,GBPJPY,BTCUSD TimeFrame - 1 Min , 5Min, 15Min  Once All Are Green Bar , And Also Englufing The Candle You Can Enter To Buy Once All Are Red Bar, And Also Engulfing The Candle You Can Entry To Sell And Next Once Change The Bar Colour , You Can Exit The Buy & Sell Order
Super Signal Buy And Sell Indicator
Pappathi Murugesan
Indicators
Super Signal Buy And Sell Indicator Pairs - XAUUSD - XAGUSD - Oil - BTCUSD - EURUSD - GBPUSD - USDJPY - AUDUSD - GBPJPY .... etc TimeFrame - 15Mins - 30Mins - 1Hour - 4Hour - 1Day - 1Week - 1Month   Setting : -  Once Show On Green Arrow And Next Engulfing For Candle You Can Place The Buy Order Once Show For Red Arrow And Next Engulfing For Candle You Can Place The Sell Order Otherwise Please Wait For Conformation Push Notification Alert
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