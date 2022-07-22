UR Control Panel is a tool I want to share with you for FREE.

It is an interactive Panel that helped me in my trading and boosted my market scanning each day. Hope it suits your needs aswell!

How to use UR Control Panel ?

It is an movable, resizable double panel of which:

- One of them shows the currency strenght on the given timeframe

- The other enables options to move between symbols and timeframes way quicker, using the same chart, and additionally shows resistance/support levels withing the given channel in which the price moves