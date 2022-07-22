UR Control Panel
- Utilities
-
Krzysztof Jan DebskiPHILOSOPHY BEHIND A SELLER WHO WAS ONCE A TRADER
- Version: 1.0
UR Control Panel
UR Control Panel is a tool I want to share with you for FREE.
It is an interactive Panel that helped me in my trading and boosted my market scanning each day. Hope it suits your needs aswell!
How to use UR Control Panel ?
It is an movable, resizable double panel of which:
- One of them shows the currency strenght on the given timeframe
- The other enables options to move between symbols and timeframes way quicker, using the same chart, and additionally shows resistance/support levels withing the given channel in which the price moves
- Symbols: Enable all the symbols you normally use
- Channel Trendline to Infinity: Enlarge the channels direction
- Broker Sign: add the special character your broker uses on your symbols *if it does*
- Period: Set the timeframe on which the Currency Strength Meter calculates the given currencies strength
WWW -> https://urtradingcoder.carrd.co
Twitter -> https://twitter.com/URTradingCoder
Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349091899
YouTube -> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCihthoKQYrhj91jkUO8B1kg
MQL Store -> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youreacoder/seller
Very helpful.