UR TrendExhaustion MT5

UR TrendExhaustion MT5

 

UR TrendExhaustion  MT5 is the best solution for traders who don't want to deal with parameter values nor other set-ups - it is both easy and visually-understandable for everyone.

Advantages of using UR TrendExhaustion MT5:

  1. No parameters
  2. You have 3 lines that describe best what's going on on the chart: Trend Exhaustion Line, Whale Money Line and Retail Money Line.
  3. The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (red areas)
  4. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets.

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!


Why UR TrendExhaustion MT5 ?

I have been coding many kinds of indicators throughout my career and got to a point where I gathered all my knowledge to code this simple and yet best (imo) tool to trade without the need of any other tool on the chart. Easy to understand, Easy to setup. The strategy is done in a way that it will be really hard for Market Makers to trade against it - checkmate MMs !
Any additional tool you use with UR TrendExhaustion MT5 will add to your trading, but I have been using it alone with great results. Good luck!

How to use UR TrendExhaustion  MT5 ?

There is a video on YT showing how to use the graphic panel, but also see description below to be more familiar with it:

SETTINGS
  • None

DISPLAY

  • Trend Exhaustion Main Line: Shows the trend exhaustion. The more on the red, the higher chance of reversal.
  • Whale Money Line (blue): Shows the Whale money-inflow - The higher it is - the more likely it is for whales to take a pause.
  • Retail Money Histogram:  Shows the Retail money-inflow - The higher it is - the drier retail gets.


ADDITION

  • All of my tools are working best when assembled. Meaning the accuracy of entry points is way better if used with UR DivergenceSpotter, UR VolumeTrend or/and UR HighsAndLows.

WWW -> https://urtradingcoder.carrd.co

Twitter -> https://twitter.com/URTradingCoder

Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349091899

YouTube -> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCihthoKQYrhj91jkUO8B1kg

MQL Store -> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youreacoder/seller

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Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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UR Bands (with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems) UR Bands is an indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable representation
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UR DivergenceSpotter MT5   UR   DivergenceSpotter MT5 is the result of many years of experience and sometimes the easiest ways are the best. There is a good correlation between a few indicators, but when they mismatch - the price tries to "re-adjust" - and it's at that moment when we get a signal with UR DivergenceSpotter MT5. Advantages of using UR Divergence Spotter MT5: No parameters Doesn't repaint after the candle is created Signals when the signal is not valid anymore   (meaning that you c
UR VolumeTrend MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR Highs&Lows MT5  UR Highs&Lows MT5 does an in-depth analysis of price movement and its volatility, and creates a channel within which the price is moving. That channel moves now as an oscillator and is overlayed with price's deviation to signal potential exhaustions and possible reversals. Advantages of using UR Highs&Lows MT5 : No parameters You have 3 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is an average of the price, and Blue Lines which are its extremes The histogram is a
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UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5   UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5   is my favorite formula for finding the most accurate levels of support and resistance. I have also splitted those into different categories (dashed lines, solid lines and areas) to mark how strong they are. All is stored in buffers so they are easy to access and implement within other tools. Addition : The tool may need to be adjusted to the asset it is applied on - asset's differ in terms of nr of digis in the price which affects the tool. The
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UR Gamma MT5 (powered by similar calculations found in Machine Learning systems) UR Gamma MT5   is a cutting-edge financial analysis tool that offers a new and improved take on the classic WaveTrend indicator. By incorporating advanced Digital Signal Processing techniques, UR Gamma addresses some of the limitations of traditional WaveTrend algorithms and provides a more accurate, robust and dynamic approach to identifying and measuring trends in price action. Advantages of using UR Gamma MT5 :
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Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR Bands MT5 (with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems) UR Bands MT5   is a n indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable rep
UR Vortex MT5
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UR Vortex MT5 The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations. The UR Vortex MT5 indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average t
UR PulseScalp MT5
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UR PulseScalp MT5 A calibrated trading indicator for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets UR PulseScalp MT5 is a cutting-edge trading solution for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets. This innovative indicator is built on a scientifically-calibrated formula that blends the power of Volatility, MoneyFlow and Relative Strength to create a highly accurate and reliable signal. Advantages of using UR PulseScalp MT5: Comfortable Interactive Panel Highly Accura
UR TradeManager MT5
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UR_TradeManager for MetaTrader 5 Initial words Hey Trader! Fist of all - this tool is created by a trader that codes, not by a coder that trades. Therefore it is minimalistic in UI, but maximizes automation and processes so the user doesn't have to rely heavily on the documentation to get to know the workflow. Also the Labels are formatted in comprehensible way, and my main goal was to provide a tool that is understandable to the user, no matter what kind of trading background he has. The tool i
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