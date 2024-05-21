UR Vortex

UR Vortex
The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations.

The UR Vortex indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average true range (ATR) of the market. The result is a normalized value that represents the volatility of the market.

Advantages of using UR Vortex :

  1. Visually easy to understand and use
  2. Highly Accurate <<<
  3. No settings
  4. Adjusted to every kind of asset
  5. Perfect addition to any strategy <<<

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!


Why UR Vortex ?

The UR Vortex Formula has been developed based on years of experience and price action observation. It is a proven to work tool used by many professional traders. This formula, combining the power of volatility and standard deviation calculations with advanced probability analysis, provides traders with an accurate and reliable tool for predicting market tops and bottoms. Say goodbye to guesswork and missed opportunities, and take control of your financial future with the UR Vortex system.

How to use UR Vortex ?

  • Track the price action until it gets exhausted (crosses any line). At first show of weakness - a potential reversal may surge starting a new trend.
  • Highly suggested using multi-timeframe setups for better accuracy of entry


DISPLAY

  • Two sided Lines: Show levels of volatility exhaustion - predicted with the probabilistic formula based on Volatility and Price Action

WWW -> https://urtradingcoder.carrd.co

Twitter -> https://twitter.com/URTradingCoder

Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349091899

YouTube -> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCihthoKQYrhj91jkUO8B1kg

MQL Store -> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youreacoder/seller

Recommended products
Atlon
Roman Kucher
Indicators
Signal complex Atlon is a ready-made trading system that sends signals in the form of arrows to e-mail and push notifications to your phone. Atlon also displays ready-made TP levels in the form of red squares. The system works on any chart (currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrencies, metals, oil). Timeframe H1. The system does not redraw and the arrows do not disappear anywhere. The set includes ready-made settings that must be loaded before installing on the chart. Download settings System parame
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading
Matsuba Andrew Makwela
Experts
TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing TradeLogic Pro   is an advanced   MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA)   designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader,   TradeLogic Pro   uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently. How Does TradeLogic Pro Work? At the core of   TradeLogic Pro   is its ability to   detect
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; divergence on the last bar. Parameters of levels of extremum, 50-level and divergence are adjustable. Parameters La
Day Pattern
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
Indicators
Description: - D ay Pattern - an indicator that helps to identify patterns of price changes for the development of trading algorithms and strategies. For whom this tool? - For developers of trading strategies and algorithms. - Medium- and long-term traders. Time frames H1-W1. Features of the indicator: - There is a function of exporting indicator values to a file of the csv format. - Using the information panel, you can conduct an express analysis of trading tool. - The indicator is sui
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Divergence Matrix Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Indicators
Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 4 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
Indicators
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicators
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Trade Direction
Gevorg Hakobyan
5 (1)
Indicators
The oscillator shows trend direction using its own algorithm, which is based on calculating price values ​​by analyzing prices of separate currencies (original valuation of currencies). The histogram shows the average value of physical price change over the selected period. When the histogram has a positive value, the trend is rising, if negative - the trend id falling. The indicator uses standard RSI to determine the current market direction on a selected period as follows: the default value of
Advanced CRT Indicator MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Indicators
Advanced CRT Indicator MT4 — Candle Range Theory Tool Advanced CRT Indicator MT4 is a professional analysis tool that automates Candle Range Theory. It identifies consolidation ranges, breakout levels, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and profit targets, with a real-time dashboard and alerts. Overview - Multi-timeframe candle range detection   - Automatic breakout levels with buffer settings   - Fair Value Gap identification and tracking   - Up to three customizable target levels (Risk:Reward ratios)  
Momentum Breakout Envelope
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Momentum Breakout Envelope is a momentum-analysis indicator designed to highlight potential breakout phases and shifts in market strength. It runs in a separate window and displays three main elements: an upper band , a lower band , and a momentum core line . Together they form a dynamic envelope that expands or contracts as market momentum changes. The bands act as a structured range that helps visualize momentum pressure, while the core line represents the underlying strength of the current mo
Candles Indicator
Mikhail Gudyrin
Indicators
A visualization system for favorite candlesticks price action patterns. Once attached, indicator will automatically mark next patterns on the chart: Pinocchio bar - a small-body bar with a long 'nose', very well-known reverse pattern; Inside bar - a bar whose range lies inside the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Outside bar - a bar whose range exceeds the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Rails pattern - two consequent opposite bars with al
PipMaster Indicator
Guan Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
PipMaster is built using a powerful trend + momentum following algorithm. Made after years of testing and with market noise filtering built-in.  Aggressive traders can enter a trade as soon as an arrow appear. Conservative traders should wait for a visual alert after a closed candle bar. This indicator is a great tool to be used with your most trusted trend/momentum trading strategy and with solid money management rules. Key Benefits: -Super easy to use by following color coded arrow pointing t
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
Volume Spread Analysis tool
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The activity of these professional operators, and more important, their true intentions, are clearly shown on a price chart if the trader knows how to read them .   VSA looks at the interrelationship between three variables on the chart in order
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Indicators
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
Corex Smart Bear Bull
Kestutis Balciunas
Indicators
The Corex Smart Bear Bull Indicator is a non-repainting trend re-entry tool for MetaTrader 4. It blends five moving averages into a single Fusion line, smooths it through a fast and slow sensitivity layer, paints a colored cloud for trend strength, and overlays a Williams %R triple-stack confidence engine that filters every signal through six independent sub-triggers (Divergence, Extreme Snap, Exhaustion, Continuation, Pullback, Triple). Each signal is scored 0-100 and gated by a counter-trend p
FREE
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
More from author
UR Control Panel
Krzysztof Jan Debski
5 (2)
Utilities
UR Control Panel   UR   Control Panel is a tool I want to share with you for FREE. It is an interactive Panel that helped me in my trading and boosted my market scanning each day. Hope it suits your needs aswell! How to use UR   Control Panel  ? It is an movable, resizable double panel of which: - One of them shows the currency strenght on the given timeframe - The other enables options to move between symbols and timeframes way quicker, using the same chart, and additionally shows resistance/su
FREE
UR Basket
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR Basket   The best you can do is to protect your orders from turning into losses. You can now relax and let UR Basket take care of it. Advantages of using UR Basket: All parameters are dynamically changeable in the graphic panel on your chart - You DON'T need to restart the EA to change the parameters or recall what settings you used! You can track your orders through:  - Magic Number  - EA Comment  - Both of the above  - All of your trades at once UR Basket can track your profits through your
UR DivergenceSpotter
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR DivergenceSpotter   UR   DivergenceSpotter is the result of many years of experience and sometimes the easiest ways are the best. There is a good correlation between a few indicators, but when they mismatch - the price tries to "re-adjust" - and it's at that moment when we get a signal with UR DivergenceSpotter. Advantages of using UR Divergence Spotter: No parameters Doesn't repaint after the candle is created Signals when the signal is not valid anymore (meaning that you can hold your trade
UR VolumeTrend
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR VolumeTrend   UR  VolumeTrend is the clearest volume indicator showing the ongoing trend in terms of volume. Works perfectly with other indicators just like UR TrendExhaustion to signal local tops and bottoms. Limited to just 2 parameters - the higher values, the longer trends it will show.  Gradient extremes show possible exhaustions of volume to catch a potential reversal. Two lines - The Volume trend and It's average. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets. There is a special
UR TrendExhaustion
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR TrendExhaustion   UR   TrendExhaustion is the best solution for traders who don't want to deal with parameter values nor other set-ups - it is both easy and visually-understandable for everyone. Advantages of using UR TrendExhaustion: No parameters You have 3 lines that describe best what's going on on the chart:   Trend Exhaustion Line ,   Whale Money Line   and   Retail Money Line . The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (red areas) The best advantage: Easy a
UR HighsAndLows
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Highs&Lows  UR Highs&Lows does an in-depth analysis of price movement and its volatility, and creates a channel within which the price is moving. That channel moves now as an oscillator and is overlayed with price's deviation to signal potential exhaustions and possible reversals. Advantages of using UR Highs&Lows : No parameters You have 3 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is an average of the price, and Blue Lines which are its extremes The histogram is a visualizati
UR Momenter
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Momenter   UR   Momenter calculates perfectly the momentum of the price in correlation to the exhaustion of the price movement represented as an oscillator. Therefore this gives us really early signals of potential reversals or retracements. This formula was discovered in 2018 after market bubble burst. Advantages of using UR   Momenter   : No parameters You have 2 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is the Momentum of the price in correlation to price's moving average d
UR FrontEndBackEnd
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR FrontEndBackEnd   UR FrontEndBackEnd   is my favorite formula for finding the most accurate levels of support and resistance. I have also splitted those into different categories (dashed lines, solid lines and areas) to mark how strong they are. All is stored in buffers so they are easy to access and implement within other tools. Addition : The tool may need to be adjusted to the asset it is applied on - asset's differ in terms of nr of digis in the price which affects the tool. The needed p
UR Gamma
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Gamma (powered by similar calculations found in Machine Learning systems) UR Gamma is a cutting-edge financial analysis tool that offers a new and improved take on the classic WaveTrend indicator. By incorporating advanced Digital Signal Processing techniques, UR Gamma addresses some of the limitations of traditional WaveTrend algorithms and provides a more accurate, robust and dynamic approach to identifying and measuring trends in price action. Advantages of using UR Gamma: Minimalistic
UR Bands
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Bands (with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems) UR Bands is an indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable representation
UR PulseScalp
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR PulseScalp A calibrated trading indicator for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets UR PulseScalp is a cutting-edge trading solution for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets. This innovative indicator is built on a scientifically-calibrated formula that blends the power of Volatility, MoneyFlow and Relative Strength to create a highly accurate and reliable signal. Advantages of using UR  PulseScalp : Comfortable Interactive Panel Highly Accurate on M5
UR TradeManager
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR_TradeManager for MetaTrader 4 Initial words Hey Trader! Fist of all - this tool is created by a trader that codes, not by a coder that trades. Therefore it is minimalistic in UI, but maximizes automation and processes so the user doesn't have to rely heavily on the documentation to get to know the workflow. Also the Labels are formatted in comprehensible way, and my main goal was to provide a tool that is understandable to the user, no matter what kind of trading background he has. The tool i
UR Basket MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR Basket MT5   The best you can do is to protect your orders from turning into losses. You can now relax and let UR Basket take care of it. Advantages of using UR Basket: All parameters are dynamically changeable in the graphic panel on your chart - You DON'T need to restart the EA to change the parameters or recall what settings you used! You can track your orders through:  - Magic Number  - EA Comment  - Both of the above  - All of your trades at once UR Basket can track your profits through
UR DivergenceSpotter MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR DivergenceSpotter MT5   UR   DivergenceSpotter MT5 is the result of many years of experience and sometimes the easiest ways are the best. There is a good correlation between a few indicators, but when they mismatch - the price tries to "re-adjust" - and it's at that moment when we get a signal with UR DivergenceSpotter MT5. Advantages of using UR Divergence Spotter MT5: No parameters Doesn't repaint after the candle is created Signals when the signal is not valid anymore   (meaning that you c
UR VolumeTrend MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR VolumeTrend MT5   UR  VolumeTrend MT5 is the clearest volume indicator showing the ongoing trend in terms of volume. Works perfectly with other indicators just like UR TrendExhaustion to signal local tops and bottoms. Limited to just 2 parameters - the higher values, the longer trends it will show.  Gradient extremes show possible exhaustions of volume to catch a potential reversal. Two lines - The Volume trend and It's average. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets. There is a
UR TrendExhaustion MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR TrendExhaustion MT5   UR   TrendExhaustion  MT5 is the best solution for traders who don't want to deal with parameter values nor other set-ups - it is both easy and visually-understandable for everyone. Advantages of using UR TrendExhaustion MT5: No parameters You have 3 lines that describe best what's going on on the chart:   Trend Exhaustion Line ,   Whale Money Line   and   Retail Money Line . The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (red areas) The best adva
UR HighsAndLows MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Highs&Lows MT5  UR Highs&Lows MT5 does an in-depth analysis of price movement and its volatility, and creates a channel within which the price is moving. That channel moves now as an oscillator and is overlayed with price's deviation to signal potential exhaustions and possible reversals. Advantages of using UR Highs&Lows MT5 : No parameters You have 3 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is an average of the price, and Blue Lines which are its extremes The histogram is a
UR Momenter MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Momenter MT5   UR   Momenter  MT5 calculates perfectly the momentum of the price in correlation to the exhaustion of the price movement represented as an oscillator. Therefore this gives us really early signals of potential reversals or retracements. This formula was discovered in 2018 after market bubble burst. Advantages of using UR     Momenter MT5   : No parameters You have 2 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is the Momentum of the price in correlation to price's m
UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5   UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5   is my favorite formula for finding the most accurate levels of support and resistance. I have also splitted those into different categories (dashed lines, solid lines and areas) to mark how strong they are. All is stored in buffers so they are easy to access and implement within other tools. Addition : The tool may need to be adjusted to the asset it is applied on - asset's differ in terms of nr of digis in the price which affects the tool. The
UR Gamma MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Gamma MT5 (powered by similar calculations found in Machine Learning systems) UR Gamma MT5   is a cutting-edge financial analysis tool that offers a new and improved take on the classic WaveTrend indicator. By incorporating advanced Digital Signal Processing techniques, UR Gamma addresses some of the limitations of traditional WaveTrend algorithms and provides a more accurate, robust and dynamic approach to identifying and measuring trends in price action. Advantages of using UR Gamma MT5 :
UR Bands MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Bands MT5 (with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems) UR Bands MT5   is a n indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable rep
UR Vortex MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Vortex MT5 The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations. The UR Vortex MT5 indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average t
UR PulseScalp MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR PulseScalp MT5 A calibrated trading indicator for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets UR PulseScalp MT5 is a cutting-edge trading solution for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets. This innovative indicator is built on a scientifically-calibrated formula that blends the power of Volatility, MoneyFlow and Relative Strength to create a highly accurate and reliable signal. Advantages of using UR PulseScalp MT5: Comfortable Interactive Panel Highly Accura
UR TradeManager MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR_TradeManager for MetaTrader 5 Initial words Hey Trader! Fist of all - this tool is created by a trader that codes, not by a coder that trades. Therefore it is minimalistic in UI, but maximizes automation and processes so the user doesn't have to rely heavily on the documentation to get to know the workflow. Also the Labels are formatted in comprehensible way, and my main goal was to provide a tool that is understandable to the user, no matter what kind of trading background he has. The tool i
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review