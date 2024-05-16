UR Momenter MT5

UR Momenter MT5

 

UR Momenter  MT5 calculates perfectly the momentum of the price in correlation to the exhaustion of the price movement represented as an oscillator. Therefore this gives us really early signals of potential reversals or retracements. This formula was discovered in 2018 after market bubble burst.

Advantages of using UR  Momenter MT5 :

  1. No parameters
  2. You have 2 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is the Momentum of the price in correlation to price's moving average deviation represented as an oscillator (blue line)
  3. The histogram is a visualization of max deviations in context of the price's momentum
  4. The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (upper red and lower green areas)
  5. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets.

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!


Why UR    Momenter  MT5   ?

This indicator can be used as a standalone, entry or exit indicator. Because of its dependence on the price - it can be applied to every chart and its deviations calculation algorithm is based on several years of experience and observation.

How to use UR  Momenter  MT5  ?

See description below to be more familiar with it:

SETTINGS
  • None

DISPLAY

  • Price Average Main Line (white): The momentum of the price
  • Price Oscillator (blue): Deviation of the price's against it's moving average.
  • Histogram:  Shows the deviation of the momentum.
  • Extreme Areas:  Areas where price will get exhausted and potentially reverse.


ADDITION

  • All of my tools are working best when assembled. Meaning the accuracy of entry points is way better if used with UR DivergenceSpotterUR VolumeTrend, UR Highs&Lows or/and UR TrendExhaustion.


WWW -> https://urtradingcoder.carrd.co

Twitter -> https://twitter.com/URTradingCoder

Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349091899

YouTube -> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCihthoKQYrhj91jkUO8B1kg

MQL Store -> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youreacoder/seller












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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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UR Control Panel
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR Control Panel   UR   Control Panel is a tool I want to share with you for FREE. It is an interactive Panel that helped me in my trading and boosted my market scanning each day. Hope it suits your needs aswell! How to use UR   Control Panel  ? It is an movable, resizable double panel of which: - One of them shows the currency strenght on the given timeframe - The other enables options to move between symbols and timeframes way quicker, using the same chart, and additionally shows resistance/su
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UR Basket
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UR Basket   The best you can do is to protect your orders from turning into losses. You can now relax and let UR Basket take care of it. Advantages of using UR Basket: All parameters are dynamically changeable in the graphic panel on your chart - You DON'T need to restart the EA to change the parameters or recall what settings you used! You can track your orders through:  - Magic Number  - EA Comment  - Both of the above  - All of your trades at once UR Basket can track your profits through your
UR DivergenceSpotter
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR DivergenceSpotter   UR   DivergenceSpotter is the result of many years of experience and sometimes the easiest ways are the best. There is a good correlation between a few indicators, but when they mismatch - the price tries to "re-adjust" - and it's at that moment when we get a signal with UR DivergenceSpotter. Advantages of using UR Divergence Spotter: No parameters Doesn't repaint after the candle is created Signals when the signal is not valid anymore (meaning that you can hold your trade
UR VolumeTrend
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR VolumeTrend   UR  VolumeTrend is the clearest volume indicator showing the ongoing trend in terms of volume. Works perfectly with other indicators just like UR TrendExhaustion to signal local tops and bottoms. Limited to just 2 parameters - the higher values, the longer trends it will show.  Gradient extremes show possible exhaustions of volume to catch a potential reversal. Two lines - The Volume trend and It's average. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets. There is a special
UR TrendExhaustion
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR TrendExhaustion   UR   TrendExhaustion is the best solution for traders who don't want to deal with parameter values nor other set-ups - it is both easy and visually-understandable for everyone. Advantages of using UR TrendExhaustion: No parameters You have 3 lines that describe best what's going on on the chart:   Trend Exhaustion Line ,   Whale Money Line   and   Retail Money Line . The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (red areas) The best advantage: Easy a
UR HighsAndLows
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Highs&Lows  UR Highs&Lows does an in-depth analysis of price movement and its volatility, and creates a channel within which the price is moving. That channel moves now as an oscillator and is overlayed with price's deviation to signal potential exhaustions and possible reversals. Advantages of using UR Highs&Lows : No parameters You have 3 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is an average of the price, and Blue Lines which are its extremes The histogram is a visualizati
UR Momenter
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Momenter   UR   Momenter calculates perfectly the momentum of the price in correlation to the exhaustion of the price movement represented as an oscillator. Therefore this gives us really early signals of potential reversals or retracements. This formula was discovered in 2018 after market bubble burst. Advantages of using UR   Momenter   : No parameters You have 2 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is the Momentum of the price in correlation to price's moving average d
UR FrontEndBackEnd
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR FrontEndBackEnd   UR FrontEndBackEnd   is my favorite formula for finding the most accurate levels of support and resistance. I have also splitted those into different categories (dashed lines, solid lines and areas) to mark how strong they are. All is stored in buffers so they are easy to access and implement within other tools. Addition : The tool may need to be adjusted to the asset it is applied on - asset's differ in terms of nr of digis in the price which affects the tool. The needed p
UR Gamma
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Gamma (powered by similar calculations found in Machine Learning systems) UR Gamma is a cutting-edge financial analysis tool that offers a new and improved take on the classic WaveTrend indicator. By incorporating advanced Digital Signal Processing techniques, UR Gamma addresses some of the limitations of traditional WaveTrend algorithms and provides a more accurate, robust and dynamic approach to identifying and measuring trends in price action. Advantages of using UR Gamma: Minimalistic
UR Bands
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Bands (with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems) UR Bands is an indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable representation
UR Vortex
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Vortex The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations. The   UR Vortex   indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average true
UR PulseScalp
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR PulseScalp A calibrated trading indicator for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets UR PulseScalp is a cutting-edge trading solution for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets. This innovative indicator is built on a scientifically-calibrated formula that blends the power of Volatility, MoneyFlow and Relative Strength to create a highly accurate and reliable signal. Advantages of using UR  PulseScalp : Comfortable Interactive Panel Highly Accurate on M5
UR TradeManager
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR_TradeManager for MetaTrader 4 Initial words Hey Trader! Fist of all - this tool is created by a trader that codes, not by a coder that trades. Therefore it is minimalistic in UI, but maximizes automation and processes so the user doesn't have to rely heavily on the documentation to get to know the workflow. Also the Labels are formatted in comprehensible way, and my main goal was to provide a tool that is understandable to the user, no matter what kind of trading background he has. The tool i
UR Basket MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR Basket MT5   The best you can do is to protect your orders from turning into losses. You can now relax and let UR Basket take care of it. Advantages of using UR Basket: All parameters are dynamically changeable in the graphic panel on your chart - You DON'T need to restart the EA to change the parameters or recall what settings you used! You can track your orders through:  - Magic Number  - EA Comment  - Both of the above  - All of your trades at once UR Basket can track your profits through
UR DivergenceSpotter MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR DivergenceSpotter MT5   UR   DivergenceSpotter MT5 is the result of many years of experience and sometimes the easiest ways are the best. There is a good correlation between a few indicators, but when they mismatch - the price tries to "re-adjust" - and it's at that moment when we get a signal with UR DivergenceSpotter MT5. Advantages of using UR Divergence Spotter MT5: No parameters Doesn't repaint after the candle is created Signals when the signal is not valid anymore   (meaning that you c
UR VolumeTrend MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR VolumeTrend MT5   UR  VolumeTrend MT5 is the clearest volume indicator showing the ongoing trend in terms of volume. Works perfectly with other indicators just like UR TrendExhaustion to signal local tops and bottoms. Limited to just 2 parameters - the higher values, the longer trends it will show.  Gradient extremes show possible exhaustions of volume to catch a potential reversal. Two lines - The Volume trend and It's average. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets. There is a
UR TrendExhaustion MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR TrendExhaustion MT5   UR   TrendExhaustion  MT5 is the best solution for traders who don't want to deal with parameter values nor other set-ups - it is both easy and visually-understandable for everyone. Advantages of using UR TrendExhaustion MT5: No parameters You have 3 lines that describe best what's going on on the chart:   Trend Exhaustion Line ,   Whale Money Line   and   Retail Money Line . The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (red areas) The best adva
UR HighsAndLows MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Highs&Lows MT5  UR Highs&Lows MT5 does an in-depth analysis of price movement and its volatility, and creates a channel within which the price is moving. That channel moves now as an oscillator and is overlayed with price's deviation to signal potential exhaustions and possible reversals. Advantages of using UR Highs&Lows MT5 : No parameters You have 3 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is an average of the price, and Blue Lines which are its extremes The histogram is a
UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5   UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5   is my favorite formula for finding the most accurate levels of support and resistance. I have also splitted those into different categories (dashed lines, solid lines and areas) to mark how strong they are. All is stored in buffers so they are easy to access and implement within other tools. Addition : The tool may need to be adjusted to the asset it is applied on - asset's differ in terms of nr of digis in the price which affects the tool. The
UR Gamma MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Gamma MT5 (powered by similar calculations found in Machine Learning systems) UR Gamma MT5   is a cutting-edge financial analysis tool that offers a new and improved take on the classic WaveTrend indicator. By incorporating advanced Digital Signal Processing techniques, UR Gamma addresses some of the limitations of traditional WaveTrend algorithms and provides a more accurate, robust and dynamic approach to identifying and measuring trends in price action. Advantages of using UR Gamma MT5 :
UR Bands MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Bands MT5 (with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems) UR Bands MT5   is a n indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable rep
UR Vortex MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Vortex MT5 The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations. The UR Vortex MT5 indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average t
UR PulseScalp MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR PulseScalp MT5 A calibrated trading indicator for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets UR PulseScalp MT5 is a cutting-edge trading solution for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets. This innovative indicator is built on a scientifically-calibrated formula that blends the power of Volatility, MoneyFlow and Relative Strength to create a highly accurate and reliable signal. Advantages of using UR PulseScalp MT5: Comfortable Interactive Panel Highly Accura
UR TradeManager MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR_TradeManager for MetaTrader 5 Initial words Hey Trader! Fist of all - this tool is created by a trader that codes, not by a coder that trades. Therefore it is minimalistic in UI, but maximizes automation and processes so the user doesn't have to rely heavily on the documentation to get to know the workflow. Also the Labels are formatted in comprehensible way, and my main goal was to provide a tool that is understandable to the user, no matter what kind of trading background he has. The tool i
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