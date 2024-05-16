UR Momenter MT5 calculates perfectly the momentum of the price in correlation to the exhaustion of the price movement represented as an oscillator. Therefore this gives us really early signals of potential reversals or retracements. This formula was discovered in 2018 after market bubble burst.

Advantages of using UR Momenter MT5 :

No parameters You have 2 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is the Momentum of the price in correlation to price's moving average deviation represented as an oscillator (blue line) The histogram is a visualization of max deviations in context of the price's momentum The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (upper red and lower green areas) The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets.

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!



Why UR Momenter MT5 ?

This indicator can be used as a standalone, entry or exit indicator. Because of its dependence on the price - it can be applied to every chart and its deviations calculation algorithm is based on several years of experience and observation.

How to use UR Momenter MT5 ?

See description below to be more familiar with it: