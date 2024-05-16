UR DivergenceSpotter

UR DivergenceSpotter

 

UR DivergenceSpotter is the result of many years of experience and sometimes the easiest ways are the best. There is a good correlation between a few indicators, but when they mismatch - the price tries to "re-adjust" - and it's at that moment when we get a signal with UR DivergenceSpotter.

Advantages of using UR Divergence Spotter:

  1. No parameters
  2. Doesn't repaint after the candle is created
  3. Signals when the signal is not valid anymore (meaning that you can hold your trade for longer, set Stop Loss to BE and let it ride, take partial profit or close it completely!).
  4. This indicator is a result of many years of experience and observation. It's solid and tested.
  5. Best to be used in higher timeframes (h1/h4) for better results and safer signals.

  6. An addition would be to use it with other indicators of mine like UR TrendExhaustion or UR VolumeTrend for better signal accuracy.

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!


Why UR DivergenceSpotter ?

As mentioned before - the indicator is a wrapped up experience into one single indicator. Coded it in a way so it's understandable to everyone. The indicator has also a feature when it signals when it is no longer valid (doesn't mean the market will reverse, it only means the signal is valid till there and the price may push further OR reverse - up to you to take (partial) profits or close your trade completely.

How to use UR Divergence Spotter?

See description below to be more familiar with it:

SETTINGS
  • None

DISPLAY

  • Arrows: Entry points - best to enter after candle creation. The indicators spots divergence between a few indicators and signals it with an arrow (with the direction).
  • X: Signal filled and no longer valid to enter - from there the price can either reverse or continue further - trade accordingly to your risk management.

ADDITION

  • All of my tools are working best when assembled. Meaning the accuracy of entry points is way better if used with UR TrendExhaustion, UR VolumeTrend or/and UR HighsAndLows.

WWW -> https://urtradingcoder.carrd.co

Twitter -> https://twitter.com/URTradingCoder

Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349091899

YouTube -> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCihthoKQYrhj91jkUO8B1kg

MQL Store -> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youreacoder/seller

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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
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4.91 (302)
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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4.81 (21)
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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Elmira Memish
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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UR PulseScalp MT5 A calibrated trading indicator for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets UR PulseScalp MT5 is a cutting-edge trading solution for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets. This innovative indicator is built on a scientifically-calibrated formula that blends the power of Volatility, MoneyFlow and Relative Strength to create a highly accurate and reliable signal. Advantages of using UR PulseScalp MT5: Comfortable Interactive Panel Highly Accura
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UR_TradeManager for MetaTrader 5 Initial words Hey Trader! Fist of all - this tool is created by a trader that codes, not by a coder that trades. Therefore it is minimalistic in UI, but maximizes automation and processes so the user doesn't have to rely heavily on the documentation to get to know the workflow. Also the Labels are formatted in comprehensible way, and my main goal was to provide a tool that is understandable to the user, no matter what kind of trading background he has. The tool i
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