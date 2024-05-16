UR DivergenceSpotter is the result of many years of experience and sometimes the easiest ways are the best. There is a good correlation between a few indicators, but when they mismatch - the price tries to "re-adjust" - and it's at that moment when we get a signal with UR DivergenceSpotter.

Advantages of using UR Divergence Spotter:

No parameters Doesn't repaint after the candle is created Signals when the signal is not valid anymore (meaning that you can hold your trade for longer, set Stop Loss to BE and let it ride, take partial profit or close it completely!). This indicator is a result of many years of experience and observation. It's solid and tested. Best to be used in higher timeframes (h1/h4) for better results and safer signals.



An addition would be to use it with other indicators of mine like UR TrendExhaustion or UR VolumeTrend for better signal accuracy.

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!



Why UR DivergenceSpotter ?

As mentioned before - the indicator is a wrapped up experience into one single indicator. Coded it in a way so it's understandable to everyone. The indicator has also a feature when it signals when it is no longer valid (doesn't mean the market will reverse, it only means the signal is valid till there and the price may push further OR reverse - up to you to take (partial) profits or close your trade completely.

How to use UR Divergence Spotter?

See description below to be more familiar with it: