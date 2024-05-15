UR Bands

UR Bands
(with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems)

UR Bands is an indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable representation of market conditions, allowing traders and investors to make informed decisions and manage risk effectively. Additionally, the use of a volatility-based formula makes the indicator highly reactive to market changes, providing early signals for potential trades or investments.

Advantages of using UR Bands :

  1. Visually pleasant and easy-to-understand on-chart bands
  2. Adapted to every kind of asset and timeframe
  3. Bands always showing tops and bottoms of trends
  4. Great addition and standalone indicator for trend or reversal trading systems

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!


Why UR Bands ?

  • Improved accuracy: The incorporation of market volatility into the indicator formula results in a more precise analysis of market conditions.
  • Better risk assessment: By taking volatility into account, the indicator can help traders and investors assess market risk more accurately.
  • Early signals: The use of a volatility-based formula makes the indicator highly reactive to market changes, providing early signals for potential trades or investments.
  • Data-driven decisions: The indicator provides a more reliable representation of market conditions, allowing traders and investors to make data-driven decisions.
  • Relevance in dynamic markets: The volatility-based indicator is designed to handle the dynamic nature of financial markets, providing a more relevant analysis.


How to use UR Bands ?

UR Bands shows a multi-level exhaustion for the price. You can:

  • Spot extreme exhaustions and counter-trade (reversal trading) - basically when the price reaches the outter edge of the band.
  • Spot beginnings of trends, when you see the price bouncing on a band or showing signs of reversal with higher lows / lower highs.
  • Spot trend continuation in strong trends when the price bounces on the opposite band


DISPLAY

  • Two sided Bands: Show levels of exhaustion of the trend - the extremes being the absolute exhaustion.

WWW -> https://urtradingcoder.carrd.co

Twitter -> https://twitter.com/URTradingCoder

Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349091899

YouTube -> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCihthoKQYrhj91jkUO8B1kg

MQL Store -> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youreacoder/seller



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