UR Bands
- Indicators
-
Krzysztof Jan DebskiPHILOSOPHY BEHIND A SELLER WHO WAS ONCE A TRADER
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 15 May 2024
- Activations: 5
(with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems) UR Bands is an indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable representation of market conditions, allowing traders and investors to make informed decisions and manage risk effectively. Additionally, the use of a volatility-based formula makes the indicator highly reactive to market changes, providing early signals for potential trades or investments.
Advantages of using UR Bands :
- Visually pleasant and easy-to-understand on-chart bands
- Adapted to every kind of asset and timeframe
- Bands always showing tops and bottoms of trends
- Great addition and standalone indicator for trend or reversal trading systems
There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!
Why UR Bands ?
- Improved accuracy: The incorporation of market volatility into the indicator formula results in a more precise analysis of market conditions.
- Better risk assessment: By taking volatility into account, the indicator can help traders and investors assess market risk more accurately.
- Early signals: The use of a volatility-based formula makes the indicator highly reactive to market changes, providing early signals for potential trades or investments.
- Data-driven decisions: The indicator provides a more reliable representation of market conditions, allowing traders and investors to make data-driven decisions.
- Relevance in dynamic markets: The volatility-based indicator is designed to handle the dynamic nature of financial markets, providing a more relevant analysis.
How to use UR Bands ?
UR Bands shows a multi-level exhaustion for the price. You can:
- Spot extreme exhaustions and counter-trade (reversal trading) - basically when the price reaches the outter edge of the band.
- Spot beginnings of trends, when you see the price bouncing on a band or showing signs of reversal with higher lows / lower highs.
- Spot trend continuation in strong trends when the price bounces on the opposite band
DISPLAY
- Two sided Bands: Show levels of exhaustion of the trend - the extremes being the absolute exhaustion.
WWW -> https://urtradingcoder.carrd.co
Twitter -> https://twitter.com/URTradingCoder
Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349091899
YouTube -> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCihthoKQYrhj91jkUO8B1kg
MQL Store -> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youreacoder/seller