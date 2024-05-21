UR PulseScalp MT5A calibrated trading indicator for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets

UR PulseScalp MT5 is a cutting-edge trading solution for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets. This innovative indicator is built on a scientifically-calibrated formula that blends the power of Volatility, MoneyFlow and Relative Strength to create a highly accurate and reliable signal.

Advantages of using UR PulseScalp MT5:

Comfortable Interactive Panel Highly Accurate on M5 and H1 Suggested EURUSD pair for starters No settings Adjusted to every kind of asset Doesn't catch every wave - and that's the beauty of it. It analyzes the best entries, even if it has to wait for it.

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!



Why UR PulseScalp MT5 ?

Whether you're a seasoned scalper or just starting out, "UR PulseScalp" is the ideal companion for navigating the turbulent waters of the financial markets.

UR PulseScalp MT5 has been crafted based on many years of trading together with best solutions for risk management along the way. It is also visually pleasant and easy-to-use. You'll have the ability to make swift, informed trades that are backed by hard data and statistical analysis. This precision-engineered tool gives you a real-time window into market conditions, allowing you to act quickly and decisively to capture every opportunity that presents itself.

How to use UR PulseScalp MT5 ?

Start the indicator

You don't need to setup anything in the indicator's settings - everything is being set in the Interactive Panel

Act accordingly to the signal provide - either up or

Display the SL/TP Assistance to help you setup SL and TP levels - if needed

Setup the SL/TP Assistance so it displays whatever you need or the direction you are trading





DISPLAY

Two sided Arrows: They signal the moment of entry with the given direction

Floating Panel: Interactive Panel to setup your chart indicator

SL/TP Assistance: Sets on/off the suggested SL and TP levels

Longs/Shorts: Sets on/off assistance for Longs and Shorts

Text: Sets on/off the text around the SL/TP Assistance

Multiplier: Multiplier for the assistance - affects the SL and TP levels

Reset: Reinitializes the indicator in case if it visually breaks

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