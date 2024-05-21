UR PulseScalp MT5

UR PulseScalp MT5
A calibrated trading indicator for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets

UR PulseScalp MT5 is a cutting-edge trading solution for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets. This innovative indicator is built on a scientifically-calibrated formula that blends the power of Volatility, MoneyFlow and Relative Strength to create a highly accurate and reliable signal.

Advantages of using UR PulseScalp MT5:

  1. Comfortable Interactive Panel
  2. Highly Accurate on M5 and H1
  3. Suggested EURUSD pair for starters
  4. No settings
  5. Adjusted to every kind of asset
  6. Doesn't catch every wave - and that's the beauty of it. It analyzes the best entries, even if it has to wait for it.

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!


Why UR PulseScalp MT5 ?

Whether you're a seasoned scalper or just starting out, "UR PulseScalp" is the ideal companion for navigating the turbulent waters of the financial markets. 
UR PulseScalp MT5 has been crafted based on many years of trading together with best solutions for risk management along the way. It is also visually pleasant and easy-to-use. You'll have the ability to make swift, informed trades that are backed by hard data and statistical analysis. This precision-engineered tool gives you a real-time window into market conditions, allowing you to act quickly and decisively to capture every opportunity that presents itself.

How to use UR PulseScalp MT5 ?

  • Start the indicator
  • You don't need to setup anything in the indicator's settings - everything is being set in the Interactive Panel
  • Act accordingly to the signal provide - either up or
  • Display the SL/TP Assistance to help you setup SL and TP levels - if needed
  • Setup the SL/TP Assistance so it displays whatever you need or the direction you are trading


DISPLAY

  • Two sided Arrows: They signal the moment of entry with the given direction
  • Floating Panel: Interactive Panel to setup your chart indicator
  • SL/TP Assistance: Sets on/off the suggested SL and TP levels
  • Longs/Shorts: Sets on/off assistance for Longs and Shorts
  • Text: Sets on/off the text around the SL/TP Assistance
  • Multiplier: Multiplier for the assistance - affects the SL and TP levels
  • Reset: Reinitializes the indicator in case if it visually breaks

WWW -> https://urtradingcoder.carrd.co

Twitter -> https://twitter.com/URTradingCoder

Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349091899

YouTube -> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCihthoKQYrhj91jkUO8B1kg

MQL Store -> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youreacoder/seller

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ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Indicators
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Indicators
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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UR Basket   The best you can do is to protect your orders from turning into losses. You can now relax and let UR Basket take care of it. Advantages of using UR Basket: All parameters are dynamically changeable in the graphic panel on your chart - You DON'T need to restart the EA to change the parameters or recall what settings you used! You can track your orders through:  - Magic Number  - EA Comment  - Both of the above  - All of your trades at once UR Basket can track your profits through your
UR DivergenceSpotter
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR DivergenceSpotter   UR   DivergenceSpotter is the result of many years of experience and sometimes the easiest ways are the best. There is a good correlation between a few indicators, but when they mismatch - the price tries to "re-adjust" - and it's at that moment when we get a signal with UR DivergenceSpotter. Advantages of using UR Divergence Spotter: No parameters Doesn't repaint after the candle is created Signals when the signal is not valid anymore (meaning that you can hold your trade
UR VolumeTrend
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UR VolumeTrend   UR  VolumeTrend is the clearest volume indicator showing the ongoing trend in terms of volume. Works perfectly with other indicators just like UR TrendExhaustion to signal local tops and bottoms. Limited to just 2 parameters - the higher values, the longer trends it will show.  Gradient extremes show possible exhaustions of volume to catch a potential reversal. Two lines - The Volume trend and It's average. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets. There is a special
UR TrendExhaustion
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UR TrendExhaustion   UR   TrendExhaustion is the best solution for traders who don't want to deal with parameter values nor other set-ups - it is both easy and visually-understandable for everyone. Advantages of using UR TrendExhaustion: No parameters You have 3 lines that describe best what's going on on the chart:   Trend Exhaustion Line ,   Whale Money Line   and   Retail Money Line . The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (red areas) The best advantage: Easy a
UR HighsAndLows
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR Highs&Lows  UR Highs&Lows does an in-depth analysis of price movement and its volatility, and creates a channel within which the price is moving. That channel moves now as an oscillator and is overlayed with price's deviation to signal potential exhaustions and possible reversals. Advantages of using UR Highs&Lows : No parameters You have 3 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is an average of the price, and Blue Lines which are its extremes The histogram is a visualizati
UR Momenter
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR Momenter   UR   Momenter calculates perfectly the momentum of the price in correlation to the exhaustion of the price movement represented as an oscillator. Therefore this gives us really early signals of potential reversals or retracements. This formula was discovered in 2018 after market bubble burst. Advantages of using UR   Momenter   : No parameters You have 2 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is the Momentum of the price in correlation to price's moving average d
UR FrontEndBackEnd
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR FrontEndBackEnd   UR FrontEndBackEnd   is my favorite formula for finding the most accurate levels of support and resistance. I have also splitted those into different categories (dashed lines, solid lines and areas) to mark how strong they are. All is stored in buffers so they are easy to access and implement within other tools. Addition : The tool may need to be adjusted to the asset it is applied on - asset's differ in terms of nr of digis in the price which affects the tool. The needed p
UR Gamma
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR Gamma (powered by similar calculations found in Machine Learning systems) UR Gamma is a cutting-edge financial analysis tool that offers a new and improved take on the classic WaveTrend indicator. By incorporating advanced Digital Signal Processing techniques, UR Gamma addresses some of the limitations of traditional WaveTrend algorithms and provides a more accurate, robust and dynamic approach to identifying and measuring trends in price action. Advantages of using UR Gamma: Minimalistic
UR Bands
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Bands (with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems) UR Bands is an indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable representation
UR Vortex
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR Vortex The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations. The   UR Vortex   indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average true
UR PulseScalp
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR PulseScalp A calibrated trading indicator for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets UR PulseScalp is a cutting-edge trading solution for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets. This innovative indicator is built on a scientifically-calibrated formula that blends the power of Volatility, MoneyFlow and Relative Strength to create a highly accurate and reliable signal. Advantages of using UR  PulseScalp : Comfortable Interactive Panel Highly Accurate on M5
UR TradeManager
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UR_TradeManager for MetaTrader 4 Initial words Hey Trader! Fist of all - this tool is created by a trader that codes, not by a coder that trades. Therefore it is minimalistic in UI, but maximizes automation and processes so the user doesn't have to rely heavily on the documentation to get to know the workflow. Also the Labels are formatted in comprehensible way, and my main goal was to provide a tool that is understandable to the user, no matter what kind of trading background he has. The tool i
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UR Basket MT5   The best you can do is to protect your orders from turning into losses. You can now relax and let UR Basket take care of it. Advantages of using UR Basket: All parameters are dynamically changeable in the graphic panel on your chart - You DON'T need to restart the EA to change the parameters or recall what settings you used! You can track your orders through:  - Magic Number  - EA Comment  - Both of the above  - All of your trades at once UR Basket can track your profits through
UR DivergenceSpotter MT5
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UR DivergenceSpotter MT5   UR   DivergenceSpotter MT5 is the result of many years of experience and sometimes the easiest ways are the best. There is a good correlation between a few indicators, but when they mismatch - the price tries to "re-adjust" - and it's at that moment when we get a signal with UR DivergenceSpotter MT5. Advantages of using UR Divergence Spotter MT5: No parameters Doesn't repaint after the candle is created Signals when the signal is not valid anymore   (meaning that you c
UR VolumeTrend MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR VolumeTrend MT5   UR  VolumeTrend MT5 is the clearest volume indicator showing the ongoing trend in terms of volume. Works perfectly with other indicators just like UR TrendExhaustion to signal local tops and bottoms. Limited to just 2 parameters - the higher values, the longer trends it will show.  Gradient extremes show possible exhaustions of volume to catch a potential reversal. Two lines - The Volume trend and It's average. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets. There is a
UR TrendExhaustion MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR TrendExhaustion MT5   UR   TrendExhaustion  MT5 is the best solution for traders who don't want to deal with parameter values nor other set-ups - it is both easy and visually-understandable for everyone. Advantages of using UR TrendExhaustion MT5: No parameters You have 3 lines that describe best what's going on on the chart:   Trend Exhaustion Line ,   Whale Money Line   and   Retail Money Line . The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (red areas) The best adva
UR HighsAndLows MT5
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UR Highs&Lows MT5  UR Highs&Lows MT5 does an in-depth analysis of price movement and its volatility, and creates a channel within which the price is moving. That channel moves now as an oscillator and is overlayed with price's deviation to signal potential exhaustions and possible reversals. Advantages of using UR Highs&Lows MT5 : No parameters You have 3 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is an average of the price, and Blue Lines which are its extremes The histogram is a
UR Momenter MT5
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UR Momenter MT5   UR   Momenter  MT5 calculates perfectly the momentum of the price in correlation to the exhaustion of the price movement represented as an oscillator. Therefore this gives us really early signals of potential reversals or retracements. This formula was discovered in 2018 after market bubble burst. Advantages of using UR     Momenter MT5   : No parameters You have 2 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is the Momentum of the price in correlation to price's m
UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5   UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5   is my favorite formula for finding the most accurate levels of support and resistance. I have also splitted those into different categories (dashed lines, solid lines and areas) to mark how strong they are. All is stored in buffers so they are easy to access and implement within other tools. Addition : The tool may need to be adjusted to the asset it is applied on - asset's differ in terms of nr of digis in the price which affects the tool. The
UR Gamma MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR Gamma MT5 (powered by similar calculations found in Machine Learning systems) UR Gamma MT5   is a cutting-edge financial analysis tool that offers a new and improved take on the classic WaveTrend indicator. By incorporating advanced Digital Signal Processing techniques, UR Gamma addresses some of the limitations of traditional WaveTrend algorithms and provides a more accurate, robust and dynamic approach to identifying and measuring trends in price action. Advantages of using UR Gamma MT5 :
UR Bands MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR Bands MT5 (with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems) UR Bands MT5   is a n indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable rep
UR Vortex MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
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UR Vortex MT5 The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations. The UR Vortex MT5 indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average t
UR TradeManager MT5
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Utilities
UR_TradeManager for MetaTrader 5 Initial words Hey Trader! Fist of all - this tool is created by a trader that codes, not by a coder that trades. Therefore it is minimalistic in UI, but maximizes automation and processes so the user doesn't have to rely heavily on the documentation to get to know the workflow. Also the Labels are formatted in comprehensible way, and my main goal was to provide a tool that is understandable to the user, no matter what kind of trading background he has. The tool i
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