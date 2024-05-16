UR VolumeTrend is the clearest volume indicator showing the ongoing trend in terms of volume. Works perfectly with other indicators just like UR TrendExhaustion to signal local tops and bottoms.

Limited to just 2 parameters - the higher values, the longer trends it will show. Gradient extremes show possible exhaustions of volume to catch a potential reversal. Two lines - The Volume trend and It's average. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets.

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!



Why UR VolumeTrend ?

All will agree Volume is key to catch trends. This Oscillator is a sum of all my volume tools compressed into one easy-to-use indicator. It shows Positive/Negative volume in a friendly-to-see way. The Interface behind shows if the volume is possibly getting exhausted compared to the past - or if it's gonna push to new levels.

How to use UR VolumeTrend?

See description below to be more familiar with it: