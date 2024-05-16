UR VolumeTrend

UR VolumeTrend

 

UR VolumeTrend is the clearest volume indicator showing the ongoing trend in terms of volume. Works perfectly with other indicators just like UR TrendExhaustion to signal local tops and bottoms.

  1. Limited to just 2 parameters - the higher values, the longer trends it will show. 
  2. Gradient extremes show possible exhaustions of volume to catch a potential reversal.
  3. Two lines - The Volume trend and It's average.
  4. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets.

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!


Why UR VolumeTrend  ?

All will agree Volume is key to catch trends. This Oscillator is a sum of all my volume tools compressed into one easy-to-use indicator. It shows Positive/Negative volume in a friendly-to-see way. The Interface behind shows if the volume is possibly getting exhausted compared to the past - or if it's gonna push to new levels.

How to use UR VolumeTrend?

See description below to be more familiar with it:

SETTINGS
  • Volume Period: The higher the value, the bigger trends it will try to catch
  • Volume Trend: This additional line shows potential reversal entries based solely on volume 

DISPLAY

  • Gradient interface: Shows level extremes based on the past.
  • Volume Main Line: Shows if the volume is bullish *above 0* or bearish *below 0* and how strong the volum gets. Hovering around 0 means market has no volume.
  • Volume Trend Line: Shows an Average of the Volume to have a clearer picture of potential entries and reversals.

ADDITION

  • All of my tools are working best when assembled. Meaning the accuracy of entry points is way better if used with UR TrendExhaustion, UR DivergenceSpotter or/and UR HighsAndLows.

WWW -> https://urtradingcoder.carrd.co

Twitter -> https://twitter.com/URTradingCoder

Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349091899

YouTube -> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCihthoKQYrhj91jkUO8B1kg

MQL Store -> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youreacoder/seller

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
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Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
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