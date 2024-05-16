UR FrontEndBackEnd is my favorite formula for finding the most accurate levels of support and resistance. I have also splitted those into different categories (dashed lines, solid lines and areas) to mark how strong they are. All is stored in buffers so they are easy to access and implement within other tools.



Addition : The tool may need to be adjusted to the asset it is applied on - asset's differ in terms of nr of digis in the price which affects the tool. The needed parameters for that are provided in the settings.





Advantages of using UR FrontEndBackEnd:

Just 2 parameters to set up how dense and how far should the be the calculations Supports and Resistances are stored inside buffers, ascending/descending starting the price we are at on the given asset 3 kinds of lines for a quick visual feedback on how strong the support/resistance lines are -> DASHED, SOLID and AREA

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!



Why UR FrondEndBackEnd ?

It is the easiest support/resistance indicator to use and setup - and also to implement within other tools - all data is easily readable and stored inside 4 buffers.

How to use UR FrondEndBackEnd ?

See description below to be more familiar with it: