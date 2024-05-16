UR HighsAndLows MT5

UR Highs&Lows MT5 

UR Highs&Lows MT5 does an in-depth analysis of price movement and its volatility, and creates a channel within which the price is moving. That channel moves now as an oscillator and is overlayed with price's deviation to signal potential exhaustions and possible reversals.

Advantages of using UR Highs&Lows MT5 :

  1. No parameters
  2. You have 3 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is an average of the price, and Blue Lines which are its extremes
  3. The histogram is a visualization of max deviations in context of the price
  4. The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (upper red and lower blue areas)
  5. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets.

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!


Why UR  Highs&Lows MT5  ?

This indicator can be used as a standalone, entry or exit indicator. Because of its dependence on the price - it can be applied to every chart and its deviations calculation algorithm is based on several years of experience and observation.

How to use UR  Highs&Lows MT5 ?

See description below to be more familiar with it:

SETTINGS
  • None

DISPLAY

  • Price Average Main Line (white): The average of the price.
  • Price Extremes (blue): A calculated channel of price's extremes.
  • Histogram:  Shows the deviation of the volatility.
  • Extreme Areas:  Areas where price will get exhausted and potentially reverse.


ADDITION

  • All of my tools are working best when assembled. Meaning the accuracy of entry points is way better if used with UR DivergenceSpotter, UR VolumeTrend or/and UR TrendExhaustion.

WWW -> https://urtradingcoder.carrd.co

Twitter -> https://twitter.com/URTradingCoder

Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349091899

YouTube -> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCihthoKQYrhj91jkUO8B1kg

MQL Store -> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youreacoder/seller

Recommended products
Price Distance from Moving Average
Eduardo Fernando Teixeira
Indicators
Moving Average Distance Indicator The “Moving Average Distance Indicator” calculates the difference between the instrument's price and the moving average of your choice, showing this difference in percentage values ​​or in price. In other words, it indicates how far the price is from the moving average. What is it for? The great advantage of this indicator is the ease to compare movement expansions that occurred in the past, at different price levels, as the indicator works in a levelled wa
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Bollinger Bands Max Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicators
A flexible BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from: SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC You now also have 2 standard deviation levels. A more featured version is available with 5 deviation levels, color gradients to lines and filling as well as candles, with full alerts too: Bollinger Bands Max MT5 Options: - MTF - 9 choices of MA to base the BB off -  2 adjustabl
FREE
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Enhanced Volume Profile
Raka
5 (2)
Indicators
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses the
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
The 4 headed dragon MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
The 4 headed dragon is an indicator that has two functions. 1) Set the background trend. 2) Mark the predominant trend. By combining these two indicator signals, we will be able to trade for or against the trend, adapting the signals to your reading of the market. You can download the demo and test it yourself. 1) Set the background trend.    Define four possibilities of trend that are the four heads of the dragon, marked by colors on the indicator, marking a) Powerful buying trend. b) Weak
Volume Profile Multi Mode
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicators
Volume Profile Multi-Mode: Analyze Volume Your Way—Not Your Indicator's Way. Most Volume Profile indicators limit traders to predefined analysis ranges. But the market doesn't move inside fixed templates, so why should your analysis? Volume Profile Multi-Mode gives you complete freedom to decide where, when, and how volume is analyzed. Whether you're studying market structure, profiling trading sessions, monitoring higher-timeframe activity, or tracking a developing auction, this indicator adapt
Ultimate Retest
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (6)
Indicators
Introduction The "Ultimate Retest" Indicator stands as the pinnacle of technical analysis made specially for support/resistance or supply/demand traders. By utilizing advanced mathematical computations, this indicator can swiftly and accurately identify the most powerful support and resistance levels where the big players are putting their huge orders and give traders a chance to enter the on the level retest with impeccable timing, thereby enhancing their decision-making and trading outcomes.
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
5 (1)
Indicators
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper Overview MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on a modified Heiken Ashi methodology with closed-bar smoothing. The indicator is designed to display trend direction through color-coded candles while reducing sensitivity to short-term market fluctuations. All calculations are performed using completed candles, allowing historical values to remain fixed after bar close. Features • Modified Heiken Ashi calculation • Closed-bar processing • Color-code
FREE
Session Volume Heatmap
Dang Tam Tran
Indicators
Volume Profile FREE — Multi-Session Heatmap (POC · VAH · VAL) See where trading activity actually occurs—not just where price moves. This indicator builds a clear, color-coded Volume Profile Heatmap directly on your chart and highlights the market's most important price levels: the Point of Control (POC) and the Value Area (VAH/VAL) , where price is most likely to react.
FREE
Aurum Structure Matrix
Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
Indicators
Aurum Structure Matrix is a market structure and liquidity indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for XAUUSD. Pro version  It combines three timeframes in one chart: D1 shows the previous day high, previous day low, day open and daily midpoint. M15 identifies the current structure as bullish, bearish or ranging. M5 checks momentum, engulfing candles and liquidity sweeps. The indicator marks confirmed BOS, CHOCH, swing highs, swing lows and liquidity sweeps directly on the chart. A professio
FREE
Easytrading Panel Basic by Vexo
Joseph Brian Ong Gustilo
Experts
EasyTrading Panel Basic by Vexo EasyTrading Panel Basic is a free manual trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5. It provides a streamlined workflow for placing market orders with automatic risk-based lot sizing, stop loss, and take profit calculation. The panel works on any symbol and any timeframe. How It Works The panel displays on-chart with your account balance, current lot size, risk percentage, reward-to-risk ratio, and calculated stop loss. All values update in real time as you adjust par
FREE
WaveTrend Light Arrow
Bambang Nugroho
Indicators
WaveTrend Arrow LIGHT is a clean and lightweight WaveTrend-based arrow indicator for MetaTrader 5. This free version focuses purely on visual buy & sell arrows , generated from WaveTrend WT1 and WT2 crossings, without alerts or notifications. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple, non-repainting arrow indicator and for developers who want a stable signal source for EA integration . Features: Buy & Sell arrows based on WaveTrend crossing Non-repainting signals (closed bar option) Clean a
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (45)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
KS Volume Bar Color Pro
Kulvinder Singh
5 (1)
Indicators
KS Volume Bar Color Pro is a  MQL5 indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually highlights candles with volume-weighted logic. Core Concept It detects market structure using a classic 3-candle pattern: The indicator  colors the middle candle (the displacement bar) using native DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES . This technique ensures perfect alignment with the actual price candles, just like volume-profile tools. Key Features 1. Volume-Weighted FVG Coloring Compares the displacement bar’s volume against a moving
FREE
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
Experts
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Indicators
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
Volume Profile on Fixed Range
Hoummad Elkraima
Indicators
With Fixed Range Volume Profile,The traces left by the big players will not go unnoticed by you. Professional   Volume Profile   Indicator reveals Institutional order flow. This advanced market indicator will teach you to spot the buying and selling. Dont want to say more because its well known by most professionals  trader. This Indicator : -  Quickly Identify the Strongest Institutional S/R Zones. - W orks with all Trading Instruments (Forex, Futures, Indexes, Commodities, Stocks, Cryptocurr
ADX Histogram Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
The   ADX  Histogram   is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic   Average Directional Index (ADX) . It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a   color-coded histogram , making trend analysis much clearer and faster.  Key Features: Histogram with four states :  Blue = Normal Buy Trend Green = Strong Buy Trend  Orange = Normal Sell Trend  Red = Strong Sell Trend Automatic strength detection : uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals.  Fully customizable: ADX
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Indicators
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
Stratos Bora mt5
Michela Russo
4.73 (144)
Experts
Stratos Bora is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the   Ichimoku Kinko Hyo   indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files ! D o you want a   powerful
FREE
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
RSI Color Alerts
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
RSI Color Alerts RSI Color Alerts is a custom indicator based on the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI), developed by J. Welles Wilder. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and strength of recent price movements. It oscillates between 0 and 100 and helps traders identify overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) conditions, signaling potential reversal or correction points in the market. Key Indicator Highlights: RSI Line with Dynamic Coloring The RSI line changes co
FREE
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA
Jesse De Souza Ferreira
Experts
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA Free Introductory Release — Download, test and help shape the future of this project through your feedback. The Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA is an automated trading system that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and executes trades when price returns to mitigate the imbalance. Designed around Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the EA combines multiple confirmation filters and advanced risk management tools to help traders automate a disciplined FVG trading strategy. Whether
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (143)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
More from author
UR Control Panel
Krzysztof Jan Debski
5 (2)
Utilities
UR Control Panel   UR   Control Panel is a tool I want to share with you for FREE. It is an interactive Panel that helped me in my trading and boosted my market scanning each day. Hope it suits your needs aswell! How to use UR   Control Panel  ? It is an movable, resizable double panel of which: - One of them shows the currency strenght on the given timeframe - The other enables options to move between symbols and timeframes way quicker, using the same chart, and additionally shows resistance/su
FREE
UR Basket
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR Basket   The best you can do is to protect your orders from turning into losses. You can now relax and let UR Basket take care of it. Advantages of using UR Basket: All parameters are dynamically changeable in the graphic panel on your chart - You DON'T need to restart the EA to change the parameters or recall what settings you used! You can track your orders through:  - Magic Number  - EA Comment  - Both of the above  - All of your trades at once UR Basket can track your profits through your
UR DivergenceSpotter
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR DivergenceSpotter   UR   DivergenceSpotter is the result of many years of experience and sometimes the easiest ways are the best. There is a good correlation between a few indicators, but when they mismatch - the price tries to "re-adjust" - and it's at that moment when we get a signal with UR DivergenceSpotter. Advantages of using UR Divergence Spotter: No parameters Doesn't repaint after the candle is created Signals when the signal is not valid anymore (meaning that you can hold your trade
UR VolumeTrend
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR VolumeTrend   UR  VolumeTrend is the clearest volume indicator showing the ongoing trend in terms of volume. Works perfectly with other indicators just like UR TrendExhaustion to signal local tops and bottoms. Limited to just 2 parameters - the higher values, the longer trends it will show.  Gradient extremes show possible exhaustions of volume to catch a potential reversal. Two lines - The Volume trend and It's average. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets. There is a special
UR TrendExhaustion
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR TrendExhaustion   UR   TrendExhaustion is the best solution for traders who don't want to deal with parameter values nor other set-ups - it is both easy and visually-understandable for everyone. Advantages of using UR TrendExhaustion: No parameters You have 3 lines that describe best what's going on on the chart:   Trend Exhaustion Line ,   Whale Money Line   and   Retail Money Line . The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (red areas) The best advantage: Easy a
UR HighsAndLows
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Highs&Lows  UR Highs&Lows does an in-depth analysis of price movement and its volatility, and creates a channel within which the price is moving. That channel moves now as an oscillator and is overlayed with price's deviation to signal potential exhaustions and possible reversals. Advantages of using UR Highs&Lows : No parameters You have 3 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is an average of the price, and Blue Lines which are its extremes The histogram is a visualizati
UR Momenter
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Momenter   UR   Momenter calculates perfectly the momentum of the price in correlation to the exhaustion of the price movement represented as an oscillator. Therefore this gives us really early signals of potential reversals or retracements. This formula was discovered in 2018 after market bubble burst. Advantages of using UR   Momenter   : No parameters You have 2 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is the Momentum of the price in correlation to price's moving average d
UR FrontEndBackEnd
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR FrontEndBackEnd   UR FrontEndBackEnd   is my favorite formula for finding the most accurate levels of support and resistance. I have also splitted those into different categories (dashed lines, solid lines and areas) to mark how strong they are. All is stored in buffers so they are easy to access and implement within other tools. Addition : The tool may need to be adjusted to the asset it is applied on - asset's differ in terms of nr of digis in the price which affects the tool. The needed p
UR Gamma
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Gamma (powered by similar calculations found in Machine Learning systems) UR Gamma is a cutting-edge financial analysis tool that offers a new and improved take on the classic WaveTrend indicator. By incorporating advanced Digital Signal Processing techniques, UR Gamma addresses some of the limitations of traditional WaveTrend algorithms and provides a more accurate, robust and dynamic approach to identifying and measuring trends in price action. Advantages of using UR Gamma: Minimalistic
UR Bands
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Bands (with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems) UR Bands is an indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable representation
UR Vortex
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Vortex The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations. The   UR Vortex   indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average true
UR PulseScalp
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR PulseScalp A calibrated trading indicator for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets UR PulseScalp is a cutting-edge trading solution for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets. This innovative indicator is built on a scientifically-calibrated formula that blends the power of Volatility, MoneyFlow and Relative Strength to create a highly accurate and reliable signal. Advantages of using UR  PulseScalp : Comfortable Interactive Panel Highly Accurate on M5
UR TradeManager
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR_TradeManager for MetaTrader 4 Initial words Hey Trader! Fist of all - this tool is created by a trader that codes, not by a coder that trades. Therefore it is minimalistic in UI, but maximizes automation and processes so the user doesn't have to rely heavily on the documentation to get to know the workflow. Also the Labels are formatted in comprehensible way, and my main goal was to provide a tool that is understandable to the user, no matter what kind of trading background he has. The tool i
UR Basket MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR Basket MT5   The best you can do is to protect your orders from turning into losses. You can now relax and let UR Basket take care of it. Advantages of using UR Basket: All parameters are dynamically changeable in the graphic panel on your chart - You DON'T need to restart the EA to change the parameters or recall what settings you used! You can track your orders through:  - Magic Number  - EA Comment  - Both of the above  - All of your trades at once UR Basket can track your profits through
UR DivergenceSpotter MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR DivergenceSpotter MT5   UR   DivergenceSpotter MT5 is the result of many years of experience and sometimes the easiest ways are the best. There is a good correlation between a few indicators, but when they mismatch - the price tries to "re-adjust" - and it's at that moment when we get a signal with UR DivergenceSpotter MT5. Advantages of using UR Divergence Spotter MT5: No parameters Doesn't repaint after the candle is created Signals when the signal is not valid anymore   (meaning that you c
UR VolumeTrend MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR VolumeTrend MT5   UR  VolumeTrend MT5 is the clearest volume indicator showing the ongoing trend in terms of volume. Works perfectly with other indicators just like UR TrendExhaustion to signal local tops and bottoms. Limited to just 2 parameters - the higher values, the longer trends it will show.  Gradient extremes show possible exhaustions of volume to catch a potential reversal. Two lines - The Volume trend and It's average. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets. There is a
UR TrendExhaustion MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR TrendExhaustion MT5   UR   TrendExhaustion  MT5 is the best solution for traders who don't want to deal with parameter values nor other set-ups - it is both easy and visually-understandable for everyone. Advantages of using UR TrendExhaustion MT5: No parameters You have 3 lines that describe best what's going on on the chart:   Trend Exhaustion Line ,   Whale Money Line   and   Retail Money Line . The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (red areas) The best adva
UR Momenter MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Momenter MT5   UR   Momenter  MT5 calculates perfectly the momentum of the price in correlation to the exhaustion of the price movement represented as an oscillator. Therefore this gives us really early signals of potential reversals or retracements. This formula was discovered in 2018 after market bubble burst. Advantages of using UR     Momenter MT5   : No parameters You have 2 lines that describe the price movement - White Line which is the Momentum of the price in correlation to price's m
UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5   UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5   is my favorite formula for finding the most accurate levels of support and resistance. I have also splitted those into different categories (dashed lines, solid lines and areas) to mark how strong they are. All is stored in buffers so they are easy to access and implement within other tools. Addition : The tool may need to be adjusted to the asset it is applied on - asset's differ in terms of nr of digis in the price which affects the tool. The
UR Gamma MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Gamma MT5 (powered by similar calculations found in Machine Learning systems) UR Gamma MT5   is a cutting-edge financial analysis tool that offers a new and improved take on the classic WaveTrend indicator. By incorporating advanced Digital Signal Processing techniques, UR Gamma addresses some of the limitations of traditional WaveTrend algorithms and provides a more accurate, robust and dynamic approach to identifying and measuring trends in price action. Advantages of using UR Gamma MT5 :
UR Bands MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Bands MT5 (with a Formula used in Machine Learning systems) UR Bands MT5   is a n indicator derived through a formula that incorporates market volatility is similar in principle to those used in machine learning systems. This mathematical representation of market conditions offers a precise analysis of price trends and dynamics, taking into account the inherent volatility of financial markets. By incorporating volatility as a variable, the indicator provides a more accurate and dependable rep
UR Vortex MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Vortex MT5 The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations. The UR Vortex MT5 indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average t
UR PulseScalp MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR PulseScalp MT5 A calibrated trading indicator for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets UR PulseScalp MT5 is a cutting-edge trading solution for scalpers seeking the ultimate edge in fast-paced markets. This innovative indicator is built on a scientifically-calibrated formula that blends the power of Volatility, MoneyFlow and Relative Strength to create a highly accurate and reliable signal. Advantages of using UR PulseScalp MT5: Comfortable Interactive Panel Highly Accura
UR TradeManager MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR_TradeManager for MetaTrader 5 Initial words Hey Trader! Fist of all - this tool is created by a trader that codes, not by a coder that trades. Therefore it is minimalistic in UI, but maximizes automation and processes so the user doesn't have to rely heavily on the documentation to get to know the workflow. Also the Labels are formatted in comprehensible way, and my main goal was to provide a tool that is understandable to the user, no matter what kind of trading background he has. The tool i
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review