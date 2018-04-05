Optimize EA before use.

Trade this EA on Apple stock. It trades by trends and has advanced money management and time management. Use for day trading on small time frames. It has break even and moveable stop loss. It was made with data from 2016 till present. Optimize by month or year to find settings. This is a work in progress and this will be the first EA. It needs optimization before use and back test.





NOTE:

Use at your own discretion.