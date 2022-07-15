Sentient

*OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE*

Sentient is the next evolution of of scalping and has all the angles covered.  I tested it on XAU/USD.  Optimize on the time frame assets you choose.  I like XAU/USD.  


Sentient has more points  and indicators to it to create a cluster signal and there are many inputs to optimize.  You can use the basic ones for the threshold or all of them.


    Note:

    There are many steps and points.  Optimizing longer than 1 month, would require much time and power.   Forward optimization produced positive trading results and the lower evolution Neuro Scalper EA produces live positive results.


    Risk Disclaimer

    Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


    Hypothetical Results Disclaimer

    THESE RESULTS ARE BASED ON SIMULATED OR HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS THAT HAVE CERTAIN INHERENT LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE THE RESULTS SHOWN IN AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, THESE RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, BECAUSE THESE TRADES HAVE NOT ACTUALLY BEEN EXECUTED, THESE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR OVER-COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATED OR HYPOTHETICAL TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFITS OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THESE BEING SHOWN.


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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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