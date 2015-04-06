Porotunia
- Experts
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Porotunia is a non-indicator robot scalper for GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY currency pairs. Recommended timeframes: M1, M5, H1. The robot determines the points of a sharp price movement, after which the robot places a pending order in the direction of movement. Each order is accompanied by a fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit. StopLoss is always less than TakeProfit. The lot for each transaction is fixed. The trader specifies the lot size in the robot settings. Also, the trader in the robot settings specifies how many orders can be opened at the same time.
Benefits of the Porotunia robot:
- this is a real scalper that trades on the M1 timeframe.
- this robot is built on a neural network platform. He is capable of learning in non-standard trading situations.
- the robot works both on a PC and on a VPS server.
- the robot works in full automatic mode. The trader does not need to set it up for trading.
- on one Metatrader4, you can simultaneously put several robots to trade, on different currency pairs and different timeframes.
- the robot trades with a minimum deposit of $500
Porotunia robot settings:
- maximum_orders - this parameter tells the robot how many orders can be open at the same time. The default is 4 orders.
- Stop - specify the size of the stop loss in points.
- Take - specify the size of the take profit in points.
- Lots - specify the size of lots for opening orders.
- delete_order - specify the distance in points for deleting pending orders.
- Spread - the maximum spread size at which new orders will be opened.
- alert - the robot will send notifications to the trader when placing pending orders.
- comment - comment on the orders that the robot will open.
- Magic - a unique magic number for opened orders.