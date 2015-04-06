Porotunia

Porotunia is a non-indicator robot scalper for GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY currency pairs. Recommended timeframes: M1, M5, H1. The robot determines the points of a sharp price movement, after which the robot places a pending order in the direction of movement. Each order is accompanied by a fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit. StopLoss is always less than TakeProfit. The lot for each transaction is fixed. The trader specifies the lot size in the robot settings. Also, the trader in the robot settings specifies how many orders can be opened at the same time.

Benefits of the Porotunia robot:

  • this is a real scalper that trades on the M1 timeframe.
  • this robot is built on a neural network platform. He is capable of learning in non-standard trading situations.
  • the robot works both on a PC and on a VPS server.
  • the robot works in full automatic mode. The trader does not need to set it up for trading.
  • on one Metatrader4, you can simultaneously put several robots to trade, on different currency pairs and different timeframes.
  • the robot trades with a minimum deposit of $500

Porotunia robot settings:

  • maximum_orders - this parameter tells the robot how many orders can be open at the same time. The default is 4 orders.
  • Stop - specify the size of the stop loss in points.
  • Take - specify the size of the take profit in points.
  • Lots - specify the size of lots for opening orders.
  • delete_order - specify the distance in points for deleting pending orders.
  • Spread - the maximum spread size at which new orders will be opened.
  • alert - the robot will send notifications to the trader when placing pending orders.
  • comment - comment on the orders that the robot will open.
  • Magic - a unique magic number for opened orders.
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Experts
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Gann HiLo System MT4
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Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Indicators
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Experts
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ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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