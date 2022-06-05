Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner Settings

Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner product page

MT4 version here

MT5 version here

Set Bollinger bands period, MA method, and the number of deviations here.

Squeeze ATR Multiplier: It's the same as the Keltner Channel ATR multiplier. Dashboard detects Bollinger Bands squeeze (price consolidation) where upper and lower bands of Bollinger bands are within upper and lower channel lines of Keltner channel with defined ATR multiplier. The default value is 1.5 ATR. It means the distance of the upper band and middle line of Bollinger bands (MA) with the number of deviations of 2, must be less than 1.5 ATR to consider the bands squeezed (same for the lower band). Increasing the ATR multiplier generates more but less reliable squeeze signals.

Squeeze Duration (bars): It's the minimum number of bars as the length of bands squeeze to consider squeeze valid. The default value is 11. It means for at least 11 bars the Bollinger bands must be within the Keltner channel to give a signal in the dashboard.





Deep Scan



Scan All Market Watch Symbols: Set this to true to start deep scan for all symbols available in MetaTrader market watch window. Set false to return to the default mode.

Scan Timeframe: Set the timeframe for deep scan.

Save Symbols List (MT5 version): Set to "true" to save the scan results list then set the "Scan All Market watch Symbols" to false to return to the default mode with the scan results list. Changing back the "Save Symbols List" to false will return the previous set of default or user customized symbols.

Note about deep scan:

Since it scans all market watch symbols it can take up to 20 seconds, depending on the number of market watch symbols and your PC performance. So this is not a real-time scan like the indicator's standard mode. It is a one-time scan in a timeframe that you choose in the settings window.You can manually scan every time by reloading the indicator (changing chart timeframe from the Metatrader toolbar or changing the indicator settings also does that)

After the opening of the Metatrader, the first time you run the deep scan it might not find all signals because the data of all market watch symbols is not downloaded yet. It's a good idea to re-scan after a few minutes to be sure about updated data.