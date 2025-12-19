EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5

EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5 – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System

"An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence."


Discount Price. For every 10 sales, the price will increase by $30


Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro. This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions.

Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversal Matrix Pro uses advanced Price Action Analysis (Rejection Candles). It waits for the market to show exhaustion—analyzing candle wicks and momentum—before executing a trade. This significantly reduces false signals and improves entry accuracy.

Combined with a smart recovery grid and robust risk management features, this EA is designed to turn market volatility into consistent profit.

Key Features:

  • Smart Entry Logic: Filters trades using "Rejection Candle" patterns (wick analysis) to confirm true reversals.

  • Dynamic Recovery: Uses an ATR-based Grid system that adapts distance based on market volatility.

  • Risk Protection: Built-in Equity Protection (Max Drawdown % & Daily Loss Limit) to safeguard your capital.

  • Flexible Management: Choose between Fixed Lots or Auto-Lot (Risk %), and enable Trailing Stop to lock in profits.

  • Multi-Symbol Capable: Trade multiple pairs from a single chart or manage them individually.

🚀 Recommendations & Setup

1. Best Pairs (Highly Recommended):
This strategy performs best on cross-pairs that tend to range (mean reversion).

  • Top Picks: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.

  • Note: You can also test it on EURUSD or GBPUSD, but the cross-pairs above historically offer the most stable results for this logic.

2. Settings & Optimization:

  • Default Settings: The EA comes with optimized default settings for the recommended pairs. It is "Plug & Play."

  • Broker Sensitivity: Since spreads and price feeds vary between brokers (ECN vs. Standard), we encourage you to run a quick backtest or optimization to fine-tune the parameters for your specific broker conditions.

3. Capital Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum $1,000 recommended.

  • Cent Account: Minimum $10 (1,000 USC).

  • Tip: Start with a conservative risk setting (AutoLot Risk = 0.5% or Fixed Lot 0.01) to understand the EA's behavior.

4. Leverage:

  • Recommended: 1:500 or higher.

  • Grid/Martingale strategies require sufficient margin to handle drawdowns during market corrections.

5. Timeframe:

  • Recommended: M15.

  • New in v2.31: The EA now works on the Current Chart Timeframe, giving you the flexibility to experiment with H1 or M5 if desired


IMPORTANT: RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Strategies using Grid and Martingale are inherently high-risk and can lead to substantial losses, including the loss of your entire capital, especially during strong, sustained market trends.

We strongly advise you to:

  1. Backtest Thoroughly: Extensively test this EA on historical data.

  2. Use a Demo Account: Run the EA on a demo account for several weeks to understand its behavior in live market conditions before switching to a real account.

  3. Start Small: Use a conservative lot size and risk settings when first using a real account.

  4. Understand the Product: Do not purchase this product if you do not fully understand the mechanics and risks of Grid/Martingale strategies.

By purchasing this EA, you confirm that you have read and understood the risks involved.


Take control of your automated trading today with EA Reversal Matrix Pro. Click "Buy" now and experience the difference! If you have any questions, feel free to ask us in the comments section.
Recommended products
Quantum Field
Ihar Tsitou
Experts
Торговля с помощью AI Model-2, который просчитывает вероятностные квантовые поля распределения цены. Валютная пара : AUDCAD М5 Живой Сигнал:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2348992?source=Site+Profile+Seller Panel - Включить или отключить торговую панель. Panel AI - Включить или отключить торговую панель. Enable background -  Включить или отключить задний фон. AutoClose - значение больше 0 то советник будет закрывать суммарную прибыль по всем открытым позициям. Значение задается в валюте деп
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify T
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro   — Based on the Most loved Indicator the Trend Catcher and after so many requests, finally we have the trend catcher EA. A next-generation Expert Advisor that blends   Algorithm-driven automation   with   manual trader control   for total command of the market. It’s fast, adaptive, and built for traders who value   clarity, performance, and choice . Designed and optimized for   EURUSD   under real-tick (99.9%) data, Trend Catcher delivers consistent execution without repain
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
3 (1)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Rel
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
Gold Digger AI
Xiaoyu Huang
5 (2)
Experts
This is a long-term stable and profitable gold trading EA, using traditional technical indicators and using AI for adaptive EA. New EA Promotion Price: $199   →   $24 9 Characteristic one order at a time fixed stop loss adaptive night trading Optimize slippage news filter Suitable for passing FTMO, DARWINEX Zero Can be used with other EAs Object-oriented programming, the program framework has been tested for 5 years Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2211776 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ma
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Experts
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identi
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
Project IG MT5
Ruslan Pishun
1.57 (7)
Experts
The EA is not a scalper. The EA uses a strategy based on the breakdown of local support and resistance levels, also uses the reverse and rebound from support and resistance levels.  The EA is based on the original author's strategy. Real monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql Detailed description of the strategy here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 This is a link for general discussion of the EA:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 Hidden Take profit,
Balancer EA
Amir Hossein Moharreri
Experts
Balancer EA  is a sophisticated grid trading tool designed to maximize profits by simultaneously opening both buy and sell positions. Or even greater control, you can also utilize the manual panel to fine-tune your trading strategy. However, it is important to use this EA with caution and only risk an amount you are comfortable with. We encourage you to backtest the EA and experiment with the settings to find the ones that work best for you. Recommended     symbols : Backtest on any symbol of y
HFT AI Expert Advisor
Auras & Bielawski GbR
Experts
stelaraX – HFT AI Expert Advisor Fully automated high-frequency trading with integrated AI pre-filtering 1. Core Concept and Usage Recommendation The stelaraX – HFT AI Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader, designed specifically for high-frequency scalping and trend-following strategies . It combines: Classic technical indicators (EMAs, ATR, ADX, candle structure) A high-frequency candle-scalping module Extensive risk and profit-protection mechanisms An optional Chat
AP BTC Bullish Retest MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP BTC Bullish Retest (MT5) Long-only BTC EA. Waits for a decisive close above resistance , confirms trend/volume quality, then places a BUY LIMIT on the pullback to the broken level. One setup at a time. No grid, no martingale. No DLL/WebRequest. What it is A breakout-and-retest engine for BTC. It builds meaningful resistance handles (body-high clusters) on a higher TF, requires a clean close through that handle, then buys the retest with disciplined risk and strict broker-safe checks. How it t
Guard Scalper
Entus Sofian
Experts
Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Vroc Scalper
Michele Catanzaro
Experts
Vroc_Scalper Expert advisor trend follower based on the indicator of the same name. It work on any currency pairs,but performs on EURUSD M5 . The EA uses Take Profit and Stop Loss. Stop Loss is intended in deposit currency not in pips. Average positions are opened when the market goes in the opposite direction but all closed at the maximum loss entered or take profit hit. Default setting are optimized by "Forward Test" from 2014 to 2020 and has the right compromise between initial lot and max lo
US30 Evening Breakout
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130992?source=Site+Profile  MT4 Version Trading US30, one of the most traded Indexes in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. US30 Evening Breakout seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system . The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 6% ($600) Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. (This is different from other brokers, there are also brokers where 0.01 lot
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
More from author
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA – Smart & Flexible Grid EA Discount Price . For every 10 sales, the price will increase by $30 Universal Counter Trend Grid EA is a modern Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you achieve consistent profits in the forex market with a safe, adaptive, and easy-to-use martingale grid system. Features: Automatic Multi-Pair: One EA can manage multiple pairs at once efficiently, just from one chart. Smart & Selective Entry: Only open positions at the best opportunit
CounterFlow EA
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
CounterFlow EA - Smart Mean Reversion System A sophisticated, multi-pair trading solution designed to capitalize on market reversals, equipped with advanced risk management features. "Launch Offer! The first 5 copies are available for only $299. The price will increase by $80 afterward." CounterFlow EA is an intelligent automated trading system designed to capitalize on moments when the market experiences "exhaustion" and is ready to reverse. Unlike trend-following EAs that often enter the ma
Reversal Matrix Pro
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
EA Reversal Matrix Pro – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System "An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence." Discount Price . For every 10 sales, the price will increase by $30 Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro. This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions. Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversal
Super Trend Pro MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Indicators
SuperTrend Pro (MT4 Version) - The Ultimate Trend Following System  Unlock the full potential of the SuperTrend indicator with the Pro version. Designed for serious traders who need more than just a simple line. SuperTrend Pro is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system. It combines the proven reliability of the classic SuperTrend with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and Smart Filtering to give you the highest probability setups. Why SuperTrend Pro? Trading with a sing
SuperTrend Visualizer
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Indicators
SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System See the Trend. Trade the Color. No Guesswork. Stop guessing the market direction. SuperTrend Visualizer transforms your MT4 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool automatically colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly. Why SuperTrend Visualizer? Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses advanced Overlay Technology
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
AI Hybrid Trader EA The Intelligent Trading System That Adapts for You A new generation of intelligent trading systems powered by a true Hybrid AI. Engineered to adapt, learn, and give you full control over its AI training process. Stop using static EAs that fail in changing markets. Harness the power of an adaptive AI that learns from every trade and protects your account. Limited Launch Offer – Act Now! To celebrate the launch of     AI Hybrid Trader , we are offering a special introducto
Super Trend Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Indicators
SuperTrend Pro MT5 - The Ultimate Trend Following System Unlock the full potential of the SuperTrend indicator on MetaTrader 5. Designed for serious traders who need precision and performance. SuperTrend Pro MT5 is a next-generation trading system built for the modern trader. It combines the proven reliability of the classic SuperTrend with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and Smart Filtering to give you the highest probability setups on the powerful MT5 platform. Why SuperTrend Pro
SuperTrend Visualizer MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Indicators
SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System See the Trend. Trade the Color. No Guesswork. Stop guessing the market direction.   SuperTrend Visualizer   transforms your MT4 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool   automatically   colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly. Why SuperTrend Visualizer? Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses advanced   Overlay T
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review