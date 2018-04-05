Black Cat FX
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 18
BlackCAT FX is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently.
BlackCat FX is specifically designed to run on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs as we know that’s are low spread pairs, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe
Instrument Specifications
- Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M5
Account Requirements
- Type: Hedging
- Spreads: Low Spread
- Min Deposit: $200
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Top Features of BlackCAT EA
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Settings
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EURUSD
Input Parameters
- MagicNumber, the number to identify trades
- Stoploss, stoploss trades in pips.
- TrailingStart, activated trailing
- TrailingStop, trailing stop.
- AutoLots = true;
- Risk; if using autolots.
- fixlots; fill while autolots set to false.