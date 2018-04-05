Black Cat FX

BlackCAT FX is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently.

BlackCat FX is specifically designed to run on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs as we know that’s are low spread pairs, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe

 

Instrument Specifications

  • Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M5

Account Requirements

  • Type: Hedging
  • Spreads: Low Spread
  • Min Deposit: $200

 

Top Features of BlackCAT EA

 Settings 
  • Easy to use
  • Fully automated
  • Strong and simple trading logic
  • Highly effective performance of EA
  • Low drawdown
  • High Profit Factor
  • No dangerous strategy

 EURUSD
 GBPUSD

 M5

 

Input Parameters

  • MagicNumber, the number to identify trades
  • Stoploss, stoploss trades in pips.
  • TrailingStart, activated trailing
  • TrailingStop, trailing stop.
  • AutoLots = true; 
  • Risk;  if using autolots.
  • fixlots; fill while autolots set to false.



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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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