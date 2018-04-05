Black Cat FX

BlackCAT FX is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently.

BlackCat FX is specifically designed to run on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs as we know that’s are low spread pairs, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe

Instrument Specifications

Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD

Timeframe: M5

Account Requirements

Type: Hedging

Spreads: Low Spread

Min Deposit: $200

Top Features of BlackCAT EA Settings Easy to use

Fully automated

Strong and simple trading logic

Highly effective performance of EA

Low drawdown

High Profit Factor

No dangerous strategy EURUSD

GBPUSD



M5

Input Parameters

MagicNumber, the number to identify trades

Stoploss, stoploss trades in pips.

TrailingStart, activated trailing

TrailingStop, trailing stop.

AutoLots = true;

Risk; if using autolots.

fixlots; fill while autolots set to false.







