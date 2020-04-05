Neuro Power

Neuro Power is a neural network-based Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to analyze the psychology of buyers and sellers by studying market behavior through advanced neural network logic. Instead of relying on traditional indicators alone, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions simultaneously to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The system continuously processes price action, momentum, volatility, and other market conditions to estimate where institutional buying or selling pressure is increasing. By combining these factors, Neuro Power attempts to capture strong market movements with greater accuracy while filtering out many low-quality trading signals.

This Expert Advisor is specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and is not intended for use on other trading instruments. Its algorithms and internal conditions have been developed and tested exclusively for the Gold market.

Features

  • Neural network-based market analysis

  • Detects buyer and seller psychology using multiple market conditions

  • Filters low-quality trading opportunities

  • Focuses on high-probability trend entries

  • Optimized exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Fully automated trading for MetaTrader 5

  • Fast execution with efficient decision-making logic

  • Suitable for VPS operation

Recommended Settings

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: As recommended by the product settings

Broker: Low-spread ECN or Raw Spread account recommended

VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation

Important Information

Neuro Power is designed only for Gold trading. Performance on other symbols has not been optimized and is not recommended.

Like every automated trading system, market conditions can change over time. Proper risk management and appropriate lot sizing are essential. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Toro Eloso Trend Oscillator Toro Eloso is a premium, high-tech trend-following indicator designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. By combining the aggressive buying force of the Bull (Toro) and the strategic selling pressure of the Bear (El Oso), this indicator provides a clean, dual-force oscillator to help traders identify the true market direction with minimal lag. Unlike standard lagging oscillators, Toro Eloso analyzes real-time momentum shifts and filters out market noise, giv
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Spike Alert Pro - Advanced Volatility & Market Spike Detector Stay ahead of sudden market movements with   Spike Alert Pro , a powerful, highly responsive, and meticulously coded indicator designed to detect high-volatility market spikes in real time. Whether you are trading Forex or Gold (XAUUSD), catching rapid price expansions is crucial for successful trading.   Spike Alert Pro   acts as your personal market monitor, ensuring you never miss a critical trading opportunity by delivering instan
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Black Bull Gold – Your Edge in the XAUUSDm or XAUUSD Markets Introducing Black Bull Gold, an advanced technical analysis-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically crafted for high-frequency trading (HFT) on XAUUSD and DE30. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and real-time market data to enhance trading outcomes, making it an ideal tool for navigating the high volatility of these markets. Key Features Optimized for Volatile Assets: Black Bull  is built to handle the unique dynamics of XAUUS
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ADBIN BAND – Adaptive Channel Indicator for XAUUSD and DE30 Description: The ADBIN BAND is a trading indicator designed for analysis of   XAUUSD (Gold)   and   DE30 (German Stock Index) . It generates dynamic price channels using an   Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)   to reflect market volatility. Functionality: Dynamic Channels : Plots upper and lower bands around price, adjusting to volatility via AMA. Signal Generation : A   green arrow   appears when price closes above the upper band. A   r
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Super Trend Indicator – Trend Following Tool Description: The Super Trend Indicator is a trend-following tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends. Utilizing the Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adjusts to market volatility and generates visual signals. The indicator plots lines directly on the chart, changing color based on trend direction. Crosses between the price and indicator line may suggest potential trend shifts. Key Features: Dynamic trend detection using ATR.
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Product Name:   Quantum Core MT5 - Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD Description:   A swing trading expert advisor designed to execute 15-30 trades per month with built-in risk management parameters. Key Features: Algorithmic Strategy: Combines technical algorithms with market analysis for trade execution. Auto-Lot Sizing: Adjusts position sizes based on account equity (configurable). Risk Control: Options for manual SL/TP or dynamic risk parameters. Equity Limits: Built-in safety stop feature allows
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Speed Alert is a professional volatility-based indicator designed to detect fast market movements and high-speed candles in real-time. When the market suddenly accelerates and a candle moves with abnormal speed compared to recent price action, Speed Alert instantly notifies the trader. The indicator continuously analyzes recent candles to calculate the average price speed. When the current candle exceeds the defined speed threshold, it indicates strong momentum and increased volatility, which
Side Zone
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SideZone: Trend Intensity Oscillator – Filter the Noise, Ride the Trend Overview SideZone is a specialized oscillator engineered to solve a common trader's dilemma: distinguishing between a true trend and a ranging market. By clearly visualizing trend direction and sideways consolidation, SideZone helps you stay on the right side of the move while avoiding the whipsaw of low-volatility environments. Its core function is to provide a clear, color-coded visual representation of market sentiment
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The Advance Sideways Detector is a specialized technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform with a single, focused purpose to accurately identify and filter out sideways range-bound markets. By isolating periods of low volatility and price consolidation, this tool helps traders avoid the whipsaws and false signals that often lead to losses, allowing them to focus on capturing strong directional moves. Unlike traditional oscillators that provide buy or sell signals, this detector ac
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Important Note on Trading Restrictions In compliance with MQL5 Market rules, this Expert Advisor does not restrict trading to specific symbols. It can be attached to any chart. However, it is   optimized and recommended   exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   and   XAGUSD (Silver)   . Using it on other instruments may result in poor performance. Overview Xiyana Zoka is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Unlike conventional scalpers that enter the ma
Oracle Stone
Dayanand Pandey
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Overview Welcome to   Oracle Stone , a highly sophisticated, multi-layered algorithmic trading system engineered for serious traders. Developed by a professional trader and programmer, Oracle Stone is built on pure mathematical logic, dynamic market algorithms, and strict risk management principles. Currently, Oracle Stone is highly optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold) . My mission with this Expert Advisor is simple: to share a robust, high-performing tool with the community while maintaining absolute
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MQL5 Market Listing: Bollinger Pro Bollinger Pro   is an advanced signal-based indicator designed to simplify market analysis by identifying high-probability entry points. Unlike standard Bollinger Band indicators that only show volatility channels, Bollinger Pro utilizes a proprietary algorithm to detect market conditions—whether the market is trending or sideways—and prints direct Buy/Sell signals on the chart. The indicator is designed for traders who seek a "clean chart" experience while mai
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Gold Zone Pro Headline:   Advanced Adaptive Expert Advisor for XAUUSD and Major Pairs Description: Welcome to   Gold Zone Pro , a sophisticated and highly versatile Expert Advisor designed to navigate the complexities of dynamic markets. Engineered with a highly adaptive algorithm, Gold Zone Pro specializes in identifying and trading within sideways (ranging) market conditions, while simultaneously employing intelligent logic to capture substantial movements during trending phases. While the cor
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Neuro Signals is a high-precision, trend-following technical indicator designed to capture explosive market moves and momentum shifts. Built upon modified adaptive ATR (Average True Range) volatility calculation principles, Neuro Signals identifies clean entry and exit points across various financial markets. Key Features: - Adaptive Volatility Tracking: Utilizes dynamic sensitivity levels to reduce noise and false breakouts. - Clean Visualization: Plots clear Buy (Up Arrow) and Sell (Down Arro
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