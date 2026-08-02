QuantMultiSymbolHunter

Quant Multi Symbol Hunter — MQL5 Market Description
Quant Multi Symbol Hunter
A trend-following EA with an embedded machine-learning filter

No martingale No grid No repaint

Quant Multi Symbol Hunter trades H1 breakouts on four uncorrelated markets — XAUUSD, USDJPY, USTEC, BTCUSD — from a single chart. Every setup is scored auto; only high-confidence setups become orders. It wins about 44% to 46.8% of its trades, and this page explains why that is the point rather than the problem. Signals are computed on closed bars and never redrawn, one position per direction, and a hard stop is attached to every trade from the moment it is placed.

Support and resources

Read the setup guide before the first run. Ninety percent of support questions are symbol names that do not match the broker.

01

The Backtest Records

Metric Value Meaning
Win rate 44 – 46% Where everytick in stategy
Payoff ratio ≈ 5.87 Average win divided by average loss
Profit factor ≈ 1.95 Gross profit divided by gross loss
Max balance drawdown ≈ 10% Drawdown-first position sizing
Risk per trade 0.5% Fixed fractional, adjustable, hard stop always

A trend system earns from a few large winners, not from many small ones. The arithmetic lives in the payoff ratio, not in the win rate.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live results differ from any backtest because of spread, slippage, swap and execution.

02

Why a 99% win rate is the warning sign

There are only two ways to produce one:

  1. A tiny take-profit behind a huge stop. Ninety-nine wins of +0.1R look perfect until the single hidden −40R takes the year back with it.
  2. Martingale, under whatever name it is sold. Averaging down, grid recovery, smart re-entry. The loss is never booked, only postponed and multiplied.

This EA does neither. One position per direction per symbol, a hard stop attached from the start, and a lot size that never grows after a loss.

03

How it works: two layers

Layer 1 — Primary engine, fully deterministic

H1 breakout via stop orders at 25-bar channel extremes, on four markets that do not move together.

Exit is a chandelier trailing stop that only ratchets in your favour, with no upper cap on a winner.

Every channel level, filter value and model input is computed on closed bars only. Nothing on the chart is redrawn after the fact, and the entry price you see on the target lock is the price the stop order was actually sent at.

Layer 2 — AI meta-filter.


04

Verify the filter yourself

This is the input most sellers would never hand you:

InpUseFilter = false

Set it to false and the EA runs as the raw breakout engine with the AI layer switched off. Run the same symbols over the same period twice — once true, once false — and you see exactly what the model added and what it removed, on your broker's data, in your own tester. No trust required.

Every rejection is printed in the Experts log with its score:

USDJPY SHORT blocked: p_cal=0.154 <= tau 0.31
05

Radar HUD: see what the model sees

A radar panel tracks all four markets at once. Each blip is a symbol, and its distance from the centre is the model's live confidence. When a stop order is placed, a target lock pins the exact entry price on the chart together with the model score, the threshold, the filter margins and the lot size. Open a chart of another traded symbol and the lock projects there too.

Pure visualisation: zero interference with trading logic, and one input turns it off completely.

06

What to expect before you buy

These are not selling points. They are the things that make people switch an EA off at the worst possible moment, so read them first.

  • Roughly two out of three trades are losses. That is the design, not a fault.
  • Losing streaks are long. Test runs contain a run of 8 consecutive losing trades. If a streak of that length would make you stop the EA, this system is not for you.
  • Trades are held for hours to days — around 18 hours on average, with the longest positions running about five days. Swap costs matter.
  • A drawdown near 10% is normal operating range, not a malfunction.
  • It trades selectively. Quiet weeks with few or no orders are expected.
07

Markets and setup

Symbols XAUUSD, USDJPY, USTEC, BTCUSD. Editable input — rename to match your broker, for example NAS100 or BTCUSD.x. Unknown symbols are skipped safely instead of being traded blindly.
Charts Attach to one H1 chart of any traded symbol. The EA manages all four markets from that single chart.
Dependencies None. Model, calibrator and threshold ship inside the EA file. No extra downloads, and it runs in Strategy Tester out of the box.
Account Hedging account, low spread, VPS recommended. Swap-free is preferable if you hold multi-day trends.
Configuration Defaults are the exact research configuration. In normal use the only input you change is risk.
08

Inputs

Input Purpose
InpSymbols Traded symbols, comma separated
InpMagic Magic number
InpRisk Risk per trade as a fraction of equity. 0.005 = 0.5%
InpHistBars History window used for feature calculation, minimum 1500
InpTauOverride Confidence threshold override. Leave at 0 to use the locked threshold the model shipped with
InpUseFilter false runs the raw breakout engine with the AI layer off, for A/B testing
InpShowRadar Radar HUD on or off. Display only, no CPU cost when off
09

What you are actually buying

A research process rather than a curve fit:

  • Walk-forward validation, with the final test window touched exactly once
  • Purged cross-validation, rolling normalisation, lagged features throughout
  • A bit-reproducible pipeline — same data and configuration, same model
  • Features verified identical between the research code and the EA, to a maximum deviation below 1e-6
  • Fixed fractional risk, hard stops, drawdown-first design
  • An input that lets you audit the AI layer instead of believing it

If you are looking for an EA that doubles an account in a month, this is not it. If you want research-grade methodology at a retail price, welcome, hunter.

10

Risk warning

Trading leveraged products carries a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. All figures on this page come from backtests under a conservative cost model; live results will differ. Nothing here is a promise of profit, a performance guarantee, or financial advice. Test on demo, run your own backtest on your own broker's data, and only trade capital you can afford to lose.
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
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William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
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Experts
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