SC MTF Demarker for MT5 with alert

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What is DeMarker?

DeMarker indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

The DeMarker indicator was developed by Tom DeMark to identify exhaustion points in price movement by comparing recent intrabar highs and lows to the previous bar's range. It accumulates these deviations over a period and normalizes them to produce an oscillator ranging from 0 to 1.

Values above 0.7 signal overbought conditions and potential downside reversal risk, while values below 0.3 signal oversold conditions and potential upside reversal. Unlike RSI, DeMarker focuses on directional extreme moves rather than price closure, making it sensitive to intrabar exhaustion and price spikes.

Features:

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers

Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley

Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Histogram or line drawing mode

Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: