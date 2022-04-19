EForex Market Flow Moving Average Trend

  • Indicators
  • Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    I firmly believe that success in Forex trading, especially in high-volatility pairs like XAUUSD, is achievable for anyone willing to learn and apply the right principles. My mission is to empower and reach other traders, sharing knowledge so that everyone who desires financial freedom can gain the
  • Version: 1.0

Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader! 


We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market!
With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert...

We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols!
Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features!

See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.

Also, all indicators can be modified in order to give you a better experience. Just let us know what you would like to see in each one..
Hope you can develop your skills using these indicators and get a better understanted about the Market!

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, and use of the indicator - pm, please.

Details for : 

 EForex-MarketFlow-B15


  The Market Flow is an indicator that will be showing the stronger trend for all time frames, using the moving average indicator.
  So you validate your analysis about the direction for the next time frame according to the one you are using to operate.
  You can setup a few values, as below details:

   ___IndicatorSetup___    = ">>> Indicator Setup:<<<";
   Help_for_TFNumbers      = "Maximum: 7";
   TFNumbers              = 7; // max 7
   MA_Shift                = 1;
    ___DisplaySetup___      = ">>> Display Setup:<<<";
   UpColor                = YellowGreen;
   DownColor              = Tomato;
   FlatColor              = Gold;
   TextColor              = Gray;
   Help_for_Corner        = "LeftTop:0, RightTop:1, Not used:2,3!";
   Corner                  = 0;
   PosX                    = 0;
   PosY                    = 0;
   Unique_Id              = 2022;  

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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