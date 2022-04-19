EForex Entry Points and Targets

  • Indicators
  • Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    I firmly believe that success in Forex trading, especially in high-volatility pairs like XAUUSD, is achievable for anyone willing to learn and apply the right principles. My mission is to empower and reach other traders, sharing knowledge so that everyone who desires financial freedom can gain the
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5


Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader! 


We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market!
With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert...

We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols!
Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features!

See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.

Also, all indicators can be modified in order to give you a better experience. Just let us know what you would like to see in each one..
Hope you can develop your skills using these indicators and get a better understanted about the Market!

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, and use of the indicator - pm, please.

Details for : 

   EForex-ChanelsTarget-B13


  This indicator are giving you the entry points and possible targest to facilitate you decision and trades!
  We are going to show you 3 targets and also the indicated level of stop...

  For operate with this indicator you just need to inform if the targets can be displayed or not, use TRUE in order to display

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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EForex Fibo Channel
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
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D1 Free Fibo Channels with support and resistences... Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features!
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EForex Show your Trades
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EForex Market Flow Moving Average Trend
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MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
VWap Bands EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
VWAP Bands Metatrader 4 Forex Indicator The VWAP Bands Metatrader 4 Forex indicator is a quite similar to the Bollinger bands, but it deploys volume weighted average as the core value of the bands. There is an option of using the tick volume or real volume for calculation when using the VWAP Bands Metatrader 5 custom forex indicator, especially when the forex broker displays symbol alongside real volume. Similarly, you can decide to have deviations calculated with the sample correction or not.
News Feed EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
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Newsfeed EA– Live Forex News Events In Your MT4 It is the best for trading the forex news releases. It is a handy tool that gives you information about major economic events from all over the world in your charts. Trading The Forex News with Newsfeed Central Bank Rate Decision, GDP, CPI, Unemployment Rate, FOMC Meetings and more Forex trading is not just about technical indicators, candlestick patterns and support and resistance lines! There are many economic, social and political forces that i
CopyTrade MT4
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
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Place Forex trades in different Metatrader accounts at the same time with Local Trade Copier software. Become a private and independent account manager! CopyTrade System will allowed you to managment account as Profissional... Open two separate metatrader accounts, place same EA in experts folder... Reboot MT4 platforms, place EA Master on one Platform, and EA Slave on another platform. How to use:  - Place manual trades on Master account, they will be copied on Slave account.    If deal w
EForex EA Winner
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Experts
A really simple strategy for be trading using M15 for EURUSD. Really impressive results...  you just need to care your risk managment according to your account balance. Just one order at once...  We suggest London and US opening hours. As you will see we are using GMT-3 for our operations... and a little volume and price action with Average True Range indicator in order to make decisions. Any additional question, just let me know.
Indicator Candle Direction
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Simple indicator that supports decision makers. You will have the candles directions for different timeframes on your screen. That will allowed you to be one more scenario to analyze before you open your orders. In case you would like to have more details, just let me know.. so we can add it to the chart. Multicurrency that in inform you the directions for multi-timeframes!
EForex Trend
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
An indicator for you follow the trend. We are providing a group of indicators that can support you decisions... At this one you are having access to the trend indicator. Please review the others indicators for trend availables... That you give you the ability to understand the market flow and also you will be developing your pacience...   Trend the market as professional... We are using the Average True Range Indicator! Hope you enjoy. 
Eforex Trend Candle
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
An indicator for you follow the trend candles. We are providing a group of indicators that can support your decisions... At this one you are having access to the candle trend indicator. Please review the others indicators for trend availables... That you give you the ability to understand the market flow and also you will be developing your pacience...   Trend the market as professional... We are using the Average True Range Indicator! Hope you enjoy.
EForex Moving Average Signals
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Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
EForex Arrows Buy Sell ATR
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EForex Signal Scalping Reversal Patterns
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
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Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
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EForex 2 EMAs Cross Over
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EForex High Low Period
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EForex MacD Trend Detector
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
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Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
EForex Camarilla
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Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
EForex Scalping Williams Percent Range
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
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Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
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