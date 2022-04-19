EForex Show your Trades

  • Indicators
  • Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    I firmly believe that success in Forex trading, especially in high-volatility pairs like XAUUSD, is achievable for anyone willing to learn and apply the right principles. My mission is to empower and reach other traders, sharing knowledge so that everyone who desires financial freedom can gain the
  • Version: 1.0

Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader! 


We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market!
With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert...

We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols!
Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features!

See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.

Also, all indicators can be modified in order to give you a better experience. Just let us know what you would like to see in each one..
Hope you can develop your skills using these indicators and get a better understanted about the Market!

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, and use of the indicator - pm, please.

Details for : 

   EForex-ShowYourTraders-B12

 

  That is just a simple indicator to use like a reminder of your last traders! So you can analyse and fix your development with the last decisions you took...
  So this indicator will show your last traders on the Chart and let you know how many points was your achiviement!
 
  You just need to fill the below details:
  
  MagicNumber  = 0;  Note that if 0 then will show ALL trades for the pair
  RefreshEvery = 1; Refresh every given minutes you inform, 0 will refresh at beginning a each bar only
  ProfitColor  = DodgerBlue; // Define the profit rect color
  LossColor    = SandyBrown; // Define the loss rect color

  Hope it can support your decisions in a better way!

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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