Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!





We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market!

With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert...





We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols!

Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features!





See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.





Also, all indicators can be modified in order to give you a better experience. Just let us know what you would like to see in each one..

Hope you can develop your skills using these indicators and get a better understanted about the Market!





For any questions related to the purchase, installation, and use of the indicator - pm, please.





Details for :

EForex-Camarilla-B11





You will love the Camarilla Indicator that will identigy the High and Lows Supports and Resistences for the day.

The Camarilla pivot trading strategy is a better way to use pivot points to improve your trading.

If you want to master pinpointing key intraday support and resistance levels, precision entry, and exit point the Camarilla trading strategy

can help you achieve those goals. This is your all in one guide to what is Camarilla pivot point.





If you want to discover what are the hidden support and resistance levels for the upcoming day trading session the Camarilla pivot indicator can help you out.

The Camarilla method was developed by Nick Stott who was a very successful bond trader. What makes it better is the use of Fibonacci numbers in calculation of levels.





Camarilla equations take previous day’s high, low and close as input and generates levels of intraday support and resistance based on pivot points.

There are 4 levels above pivot point and 4 levels below pivot points. The most important levels are L3 L4 and H3 H4. H3 and

L3 are the levels to go against the trend with stop loss around H4 or L4 .

While L4 and H4 are considered as breakout levels when these levels are breached its time to trade with the trend.





An automated system calculation where you don't need to setup any detail! Just enjoy the system!



