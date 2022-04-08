Eforex Trend Candle
- Indicators
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Veridiana Adorno KendrickI firmly believe that success in Forex trading, especially in high-volatility pairs like XAUUSD, is achievable for anyone willing to learn and apply the right principles. My mission is to empower and reach other traders, sharing knowledge so that everyone who desires financial freedom can gain the
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
An indicator for you follow the trend candles.
We are providing a group of indicators that can support your decisions...
At this one you are having access to the candle trend indicator. Please review the others indicators for trend availables...
That you give you the ability to understand the market flow and also you will be developing your pacience...
Trend the market as professional...
We are using the Average True Range Indicator! Hope you enjoy.