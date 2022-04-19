EForex Arrows Buy Sell ATR

  • Indicators
  • Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    I firmly believe that success in Forex trading, especially in high-volatility pairs like XAUUSD, is achievable for anyone willing to learn and apply the right principles. My mission is to empower and reach other traders, sharing knowledge so that everyone who desires financial freedom can gain the
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader! 

We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market!
With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert...

We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols!
Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features!

See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.

Also, all indicators can be modified in order to give you a better experience. Just let us know what you would like to see in each one..
Hope you can develop your skills using these indicators and get a better understanted about the Market!

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, and use of the indicator - pm, please.

Details for :  EForexArrowsBuySell-ATR-B05

This is a trend point system that using Average True Range will show you entry points and also the best Take Profit and StopLoss levels.
 
  How to use it: 
  
  In case you think it is necessary you can choose an AtrPeriod according to your needed. Then you can setup if you can see the level of TP and SL and 
  select it also for the levels and that is all you need to do.. these others options are just to change colors and decide the position you would like to use to the indicator
write the information on the graph and you can also decide if you would like to use a sound alert. Simple as it is....


  AtrPeriod                    = 8;
  Show_TP_SL               = true;
  Show_Levels              = true;
  BuyColor                    = RoyalBlue;
  SellColor                    = Tomato;
  FontColor                   = Gray;
  DisplayDecimals          = 4;
  PosX                           = 50;
  PosY                           = 50;
  SoundAlert                  = false;
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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