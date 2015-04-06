CopyTrade MT4

  • Experts
  • Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    I firmly believe that success in Forex trading, especially in high-volatility pairs like XAUUSD, is achievable for anyone willing to learn and apply the right principles. My mission is to empower and reach other traders, sharing knowledge so that everyone who desires financial freedom can gain the
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Place Forex trades in different Metatrader™ accounts at the same time with Local Trade Copier software.

Become a private and independent account manager!

CopyTrade System will allowed you to managment account as Profissional...

Open two separate metatrader accounts, place same EA in experts folder...
Reboot MT4 platforms, place EA Master on one Platform, and EA Slave on another platform.

How to use:
 - Place manual trades on Master account, they will be copied on Slave account.
   If deal was closed on master-account, order will close on slave-account

 - You can use also resources like Take Profit and Stop Loss on master-account and it will be replicated on slave-account.    

Parameters:

  Note that you can choose and modify the below options:
  - CopyDelayedTrades=false; //Use this with true value in case you wanna copy delay traders.

  - Lote Size Specifications...

    ForceLotTrue=false. If set True for it, we consider the lot you provide, for variable:  ForceLot.
    See example: ForceLot=0.01

   - You can also work with percentaje. 
     Force the value LotpercentTrue=true, and inform the value for Lotpercent. As example: Lotpercent=0.1
     For $50k account and 0,1%, lote will be:0.5, Lot=(AccountEquity*(LotPercent/100)/100) 
     Note: Use ForceLotTrue=false, in order to setup Lot with percentaje.

   - You can copy any pair from MasterAccount. But you can also setup an especific pair. For that, choose: LimitCopyPair=true, and also inform the 
     Prefix and Suffix of the pair. As exemple:

     Prefix="XAU";
     Suffix="USD";

     Note: just for XAUUSD. In case it is XAUUSD in you master account, but in your slave account it is GOLD or vice versa. The EA will work fine. 
           If you need another pair in the same scenario, you should get in contact to me.   

      Important: we've added a trading strategy so you can choose whether you want to just use it as a CopyTrade System or if you want to use it with the built-in strategy... if you want to validate the strategy, the default values ​​already entered must be used for EURUSD in the M15. Choose FALSE to disable the trading strategy and act only with the CopyTrade System.
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Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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