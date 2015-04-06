EForex EA Winner
- Experts
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Veridiana Adorno KendrickI firmly believe that success in Forex trading, especially in high-volatility pairs like XAUUSD, is achievable for anyone willing to learn and apply the right principles. My mission is to empower and reach other traders, sharing knowledge so that everyone who desires financial freedom can gain the
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A really simple strategy for be trading using M15 for EURUSD.
Really impressive results... you just need to care your risk managment according to your account balance.
Just one order at once...
We suggest London and US opening hours. As you will see we are using GMT-3 for our operations... and a little volume and price action with Average True Range indicator in order to make decisions.
Any additional question, just let me know.