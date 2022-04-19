EForex Signal Scalping Reversal Patterns
- Indicators
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Veridiana Adorno KendrickI firmly believe that success in Forex trading, especially in high-volatility pairs like XAUUSD, is achievable for anyone willing to learn and apply the right principles. My mission is to empower and reach other traders, sharing knowledge so that everyone who desires financial freedom can gain the
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!
We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market!
With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert...
We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols!
Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features!
See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.
Also, all indicators can be modified in order to give you a better experience. Just let us know what you would like to see in each one..
Hope you can develop your skills using these indicators and get a better understanted about the Market!
For any questions related to the purchase, installation, and use of the indicator - pm, please.
Details for :
EForex-Signal-Scalping-B06
This is almost a Gift for you.. ;)
What about a trend point system that using Average True Range will show you a faster entry points and also the best Take Profit and StopLoss levels?
That is what we have prepared for you...
How to use it:
In case you think it is necessary you can choose an AtrPeriod according to your needed. Then you can setup a DojiDiff!
A doji candlestick is formed when the market opens and bullish traders push prices up while bearish traders reject the higher price and push it back down.
It could also be that bearish traders try to push prices as low as possible, and bulls fight back and get the price back up.
It is generally signals a reversal pattern for technical analysts.
After that you can also setup if you can see the level of TP and SL.
That is all you need to do.. these others options are just to change colors and decide the position you would like to use to the indicator
write the information on the graph and you can also decide if you would like to use a sound alert. Simple as it is....
AtrPeriod = 8;
DojiDiff = 0.0002;
BuyColor = Green;
SellColor = Orange;
FontColor = Gray;
DisplayDecimals = 4;
PosX = 25;
PosY = 25;
SoundAlert = false;