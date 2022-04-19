Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!





We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market!

With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert...





We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols!

Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features!





See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.





Also, all indicators can be modified in order to give you a better experience. Just let us know what you would like to see in each one..

Hope you can develop your skills using these indicators and get a better understanted about the Market!





For any questions related to the purchase, installation, and use of the indicator - pm, please.





Details for :

EForex-High-Low-Period-B09





This is a indicator that shows you a visual High and Low BoxBreakOut by Period/Days. It is also multi-time frames.

We will use rectangles in order to show the High/Lows and the currently Period...

You have just to inform the Number of Days that will be analysed and inform the Period to Begin and End the analysis.

Also choose the color that will feet better to you... the field BoxBreakOut_Offset will stop the block print for the rectangle.





As you can see it will show you the price flow and facilitate your analysis.





NumberOfDays = 50;

periodBegin = "00:00";

periodEnd = "03:30";

BoxEnd = "23:00";

BoxBreakOut_Offset = 20;

BoxHLColor = LightGray;

BoxBreakOutColor = Beige;

BoxPeriodColor = Magenta;



