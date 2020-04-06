News Feed EForex

Newsfeed EA– Live Forex News Events In Your MT4

It is the best for trading the forex news releases. It is a handy tool that gives you information about major economic events from all over the world in your charts.





Trading The Forex News with Newsfeed

Central Bank Rate Decision, GDP, CPI, Unemployment Rate, FOMC Meetings and more

Forex trading is not just about technical indicators, candlestick patterns and support and resistance lines! There are many economic, social and political forces that influence the market every day. Success in Forex trading involves combining the precise predictions of technical analysis with the predictions based on the supply and demand in the worldwide economy.

But we understood that many traders feel the inconvenience of not having an indicator that helps you trade the forex news events. So, we have developed this cool EA that assists you by notifying you about the major forex news releases that happen every day around the clock. It is so simple to use, but extremely useful! You will see a horizontal line in your currency chart that indicates an upcoming forex news event.

Trading The News Is Now Easier Than Ever Before

By using our Newsfeed, handpick the currencies and economic releases according to your preference and take your Forex trading career to the next level!








