Auto SL TP MT4

Auto SL TP automatically places Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on manually opened positions and pending orders. Set your preferred SL and TP distances once, and the utility applies them whenever it detects a matching trade.

You can manage the current symbol or all symbols from one chart, choose between positions, pending orders, or both, and use the configurable trailing stop when required.

Manage one symbol or the whole account

Current Symbol keeps the utility focused on the instrument of the chart where it is attached. This is useful when each chart needs different protection distances.

All Symbols lets one chart manage eligible orders across the account. It is the simpler choice when you want the same SL, TP, and trailing settings applied to several instruments.

Choose which orders are included

You can manage open positions, pending orders, or both. Selecting Positions applies the rules only to active market trades. Selecting Pending Orders covers Limit and Stop orders before they are triggered. Both keeps one management setup working across the two groups.

Set the first protection levels

SL Points defines the distance used for the initial stop-loss, while TP Points defines the take-profit distance. Distances are entered in points, so check the quote format of the symbols you trade. Set either value to zero when you do not want the utility to place that level.

Because the utility works from your chosen scope, you can use one setup for a single chart or apply consistent distances to several symbols without reopening each order ticket.

Control the trailing stop

Trailing Points sets the distance used by the trailing stop. Trailing Step Points controls how much price needs to move before the stop is adjusted again. A larger step means fewer modifications, while a smaller step follows price more closely. Set Trailing Points to zero when trailing protection is not required.

The chart information keeps the active setup visible, making it easier to confirm which protection rules are currently in use.