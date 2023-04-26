Auto SL TP Trailing

Here is a utility that helps automatically setup stoploss, takeprofit and trailing stops for hand trades.

This is not an auto-trading EA, it only supports manual trading of orders, helping you to better monitor your account management.

Irrespective of symbol, server, timeframe.

SETUP:

  • On/Off: On or Off EA
  • Take profit points:  take profit value in points
  • Stoploss points:  stoploss  value in points
  • Average price of all orders of one type: when this function is enabled, the average take profit for all orders of the same type will be created
  • Trailing stop points: the distance between the stop loss and the market price is always guaranteed by this distance
  • Step trailing point: distance each stop loss moves, not continuous moves, to reduce the load on the system

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The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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