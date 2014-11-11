Fibo Alert Ultimate

3.71

This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly!


Features

  • Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels.
  • Sound, Mobile and Email alert.
  • Up to 20 Fibo Levels.
  • Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF.
  • Single sound alert with pop-up window.
  • Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes.
  • New handy menu to change Fibo settings easier.
  • Auto bring the chart to the top of other charts when alerting.
  • Fully customizable, including Fibo level's values, colors, levels that you want or you do not want.
  • Auto hide menu.


How to Use It

  1. Add indicator to the chart.
  2. Select any Fibo Retracement or Fibo Expansion object on the chart.
  3. The indicator's menu will appear on the left side of your chart.
  4. Choose your desired color, levels, style and click OK.


How It Works

When price hits any of Fibo levels:

  • Level will start blinking.
  • In case the chart is behind other charts and is not visible, it will come to the foreground automatically.
  • Indicator will start continuous sound alert. So, in case if you were not at your computer at the time of alert, you will not miss it.
  • A Mobile and Email notification will be sent.
  • Indicator will change the Fibo level description to "Was Hit", so you will not get an alert on this level again.
  • When a trader clicks on the chart, continuous sound alert will be OFF.


Parameters:

  • Level 1 to Level 20: Default fibo level buttons
  • Color 1 - Color 6: Colors available in the panel to choose
  • Bring the chart to the top: When a Fibo level was hit, it will bring the chart to the top of other charts automatically.
  • Continually sound alert: When a Fibo level was hit, the level will keep blinking and continually alerting till user clicks on the chart.
  • Continually sound alert speed : The speed of continually sound alert


Download the demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29589

Reviews 11
memos
25
memos 2018.01.31 22:24 
 

finally..

It was so beautiful ..

Viking59
29
Viking59 2017.08.18 12:26 
 

Привет.

Торгую в основном по Фибо.

Этот индюк просто прекрасен.

Использую его более полугода.

На любых ТФ можно спокойно ставить -

и не надо постоянно втыкать в монитор.

Придет уровень - он запиликает!!!

Max
1584
Max 2021.12.21 21:51 
 

Its pretty good. Would like a button to hide (or no colour) the diagonal as well. Panel is a bit glitchy, and learning at first, every time you must press "SET" after editing a fibo, also have no idea what big square with number means, and few other buttons not sure. But does what it says, very nice, amazing improvement from built-in default fib, to be able to hide & choose levels is wonderful, and alert of course.

Recommended products
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing Koala Supply Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 4 ( We encourage you to share your review or feedback—whether positive or negative—so other traders can benefit from your experience.) : Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signal
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Fibo Level Management Tools
Chen Yau Weng
Utilities
This indicator is a great utilities tools for Fibonacci Trader that draw their chart manually. This indicator do not draw any Fibonacci Retracement or Fibonacci Expansion. It is a utilities tool for modifying the Fibonacci level for Fibonacci object manually drawn on the chart. Just draw using the Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibonacci tool in MT4 as per normal. The select the Fibonacci you have just drawn. Make sure you have only 1 object selected. Then open up this Fibonacci Level Management
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features: Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time. Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume levels. Smart Vo
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Indicators
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Professional Copy Trading System MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Utilities
MT4 Professional Copy Trading System MT4 Professional Copy Trading System is a reliable multi-account trade copier for fund managers, signal providers, and professional traders. It enables real-time synchronization of trades between master and receiver accounts with precise risk control, flexible lot allocation, and advanced protection features. Designed for institutional precision, it offers fast, consistent, and secure execution across multiple brokers. Overview The MT4 Professional Copy Trad
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicators
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Price Grid Navigator
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicators
Price Grid Navigator Indicator The   Price Grid Navigator   is a powerful and intuitive trading tool designed to help traders identify key   support and resistance levels   dynamically. It provides clear visual cues for potential   entry points,   exit points, and   reversal zones, making it an essential tool for traders of all experience levels. By dynamically calculating and plotting these levels, the indicator provides traders with a clear visual representation of potential entry points, exit
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Indicator Trend Beautiful Indicator
Aleksandr Nadein
2 (1)
Indicators
Простое визуальное и эффективное обнаружение тренда.Сигнал поступает на " закрытой свече  ".Работает на всех символах и таймфреймах.Индикатор не использует входных параметров.Все алгоритмы для расчета заложены в код.Индикатор может использовать для разработки советников.Изменение цвета индикатора,характеризует поведение рынка.Зеленый цвет сигнализирует восходящее движение.Красный цвет сигнализирует о нисходящем движении.Желтый цвет показывает флет.Желаю всем удачной торговли!!!
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Pattern Searching
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Pattern Searching: Smart, Precise, & Customizable for MT4!  Are you looking for a powerful tool to quickly and accurately identify trading patterns in Forex? This advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is exactly what you need!  Key Features That Will Amaze You:  Automatic Classic Pattern Detection: This indicator automatically finds the closest classic Forex patterns for you. Whether you're looking for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or NDS strategies, this tool covers it all!   * Popular patt
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
MultiFiboDynamicMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
MultiFiboDynamicMT4 is a powerful, professional indicator for estimating the most important support and resistance levels. The main advantage is that it plots the Fibonacci levels at all timeframes simultaneously, which allows the trader to see the full picture of the possible price movement of the trading instrument! Advantages of the indicator The indicator is perfect for scalping and trading binary options. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Works on all timeframes. Works on any
FREE
Order and Risk Management MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
Utility for automatic order and risk management. Allows you to take the maximum from profits and limit your losses. Created by a practicing trader for traders. The utility is easy to use, works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or with the help of advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders at the same time. Has the following functions: 1. Setting stop loss and take profit levels; 2. Closing trades by trailing stop levels; 3
Mobile Lotsize Pro
Joe Treacher
Utilities
Mobile LotSize Trade on the go with confidence Have you ever spotted the perfect trade opportunity on your phone, only to enter with the wrong lot size and end up risking more than you intended? With Mobile LotSize , that’s no longer a problem. Leave this EA running on your trading platform, and it will automatically monitor your pending orders set at 0.01 lots. If you’ve placed a stop loss or take profit from your phone, Mobile LotSize will calculate and adjust the trade size to match your ris
Predator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
Predator IQ7 – The Smart Hunter in Trading We are looking for   skilled hunters   ready to conquer the   Predator IQ7   — an advanced visual trading analyzer, meticulously designed at the request of   professional traders worldwide . Powered by   out-of-the-box navigator tools , Predator IQ7 delivers an experience that is not only powerful but also   intuitive and addictive   to your analytical instincts. It’s hard to describe all its capabilities in words. This product was built from deep rese
FREE
Auto double push limited
Yasunao Koyama
Utilities
Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16) ・概要と必要環境 手動発注もしくは他ツール等からの発注に対し、指値発注予約の複製を生成します。こちらは「発注操作の簡易化」に特化したものになります。発注判断となる分析は、資料を漁る、経験則を導く、他の分析ツールやEAを併用する等、利用者ご自身で頑張ってください。なお、ver1.28より、「決済後、自動で再発注する」機能が実装されました。(有償版でのみ有効化できます) ・導入と導入後の操作 導入そのものは簡単です。「自動売買可能なEA」として、適当なチャートにて動作させるだけです。(チャートの対象相場は問いません。このEAは、チャートを見ていません)。あとは、「このEAでのローカルコピー以外の発注」があれば、それに応じて「損失が出た場合に備えての追加取引の予約」という形で、指値発注が自動生成されます。 導入操作上の注意として、「本EAを、複数のチャートで動作」はできません。EAがチャート自体を見ておらず、注文状況だけを見ているため、複数のチャートで動かす意味もありません。また、ターミナルとEAの設定として「自動売買」を許可しない
FREE
Easy Trade indicator
Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
Indicators
Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicators
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Pipsurfer Trade Manager
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
Utilities
The Pipsurfer Trade Manager Is A high level software that will automatically analysis each trading asset and calculate its optimal take profit and stop loss levels for Each trade it is managing. Complete with an easy to use management panel that allows you to manage your risk parameters for each individual trade that you place on each pair. You will have access to trailing stops, break even, partial take profits and account risk percentage features as well
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Utilities
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Tract
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Tract - Channel indicator, by which you can place orders like a classic channel indicator. Trading can be carried out inside the channel when the price reaches its borders and turns in the opposite direction from them. In such cases, reversal strategies are used. The channel indicator is designed to work with support and resistance levels and help traders find opportunities to enter the market. Another way to trade a breakout - assumes a situation when the price, upon reaching one or another cha
Forex Gump Trend
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Forex Gump Trend is a universal indicator for highly effective determination of the trend direction. If you identify the trend correctly, this is 95% of trading success, because you will be able to open trades in the direction of the price movement and benefit from it. The Forex Gump Trend indicator helps traders with a high degree of efficiency to determine the current trend direction, as well as trend reversal points. The direction of the trend is shown by colored lines on the chart, and the
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
More from author
Trend Support Resistance Demo
ISO Financial Services
3 (3)
Indicators
Smart Trend Line Alert Demo is a unique professional Trend Line, Support Line and Resistance Line Touch and Break out Alert with awesome Alert History feature, designed to help traders easily manage many charts and symbols without staring at the monitor. Note: This a Demo version operating only on USDCHF . Full version link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3085 Features Candle Break Out Alert, Price Touch Alert and Time Line Alert; 1 click for converting any drawn line into an alert line
FREE
Symbol Switch Demo
ISO Financial Services
Utilities
With Symbol Switch you can easily change the symbol of all open charts without losing your analysis or template. Easily monitor many symbols with only one monitor. Auto save\load analysis separately for each symbol (including all graphical analysis and attached indicators). The indicator shows the symbols which are visible in your MT4 "Market Watch" window. To add\remove a symbol just add\remove it from MT4 "Market Watch" window. Monitoring all symbols profit with the panel. Works with all broke
FREE
Fibo Alert Ultimate Demo
ISO Financial Services
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Note: This is a demo version operating only on USDCHF . The full version purchase link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6760 Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF.
FREE
Trend Support Resistance Tool
ISO Financial Services
4.73 (11)
Utilities
Smart Trend Line Alert is a unique professional Trend Line, Support Line and Resistance Line Touch and Break out Alert with awesome Alert History feature, designed to help traders easily manage many charts and symbols without staring at the monitor. Features Candle Break Out Alert, Price Touch Alert and Time Line Alert; 1 click for converting any drawn line into an alert line (Trend line and Horizontal line or Trend Line By Angle); Alerts History able to re-open closed charts or re-draw deleted
Chart Clipper
ISO Financial Services
5 (3)
Indicators
Analyzing of multiple charts has always been one of the biggest challenges for professional traders. However, this can be overcome by increasing the number of monitors. But we'll give you a simple, cost-effective solution here. A simple Solution ISO Charts Organizer (Chart Clipper) allows you to categorize a large number of open charts without having to increase the number of monitors and easily access them all quickly or enjoy auto switching feature. All features that you need Charts can be c
Symbol Switch
ISO Financial Services
4.71 (7)
Indicators
With Symbol Switch you can easily change the symbol of all open charts without losing your analysis or template. Easily monitor many symbols with only one monitor. Auto save\load analysis separately for each symbol (including all graphical analysis and attached indicators). The indicator shows the symbols which are visible in your MT4 "Market Watch" window. To add\remove a symbol just add\remove it from MT4 "Market Watch" window. Monitoring all symbols profit with the panel. Works with all broke
ISO Trend Line Pending
ISO Financial Services
4.5 (2)
Utilities
ISO Trend Line Pending Expert is a unique professional tool which can turn any selected Trend Line, Support Line and Resistance Line on your chart into a pending order line or Alert line with different trigger methods. With various order types including Price Touch , Price Break Out and Candle Close Break Out . The Order History feature will let you to have a quick access to all other charts which an order has been executed. It’s truly designed to help traders easily trade and manage many charts
Trend Support Resistance Alert
ISO Financial Services
3 (3)
Indicators
Smart Trend Line Alert , available for MT5 is a unique professional Trend Line, Support Line and Resistance Line Touch and Break out Alert with awesome Alert History feature, designed to help traders easily manage many charts and symbols without staring at the monitor. Features Candle Break Out Alert, Price Touch Alert and Time Line Alert; 1 click for converting any drawn line into an alert line (Trend line and Horizontal line or Trend Line By Angle); Alerts History able to re-open closed chart
Fibo Alert Ultimate MT5
ISO Financial Services
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Please note the product is not working as a demo. Please watch the video. Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 15 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user se
Filter:
Kenny john
28
Kenny john 2023.11.07 07:31 
 

hi, i bought this tool for a while now, and i noticed that as of yesterday it stopped working. please let the author look into this

Max
1584
Max 2021.12.21 21:51 
 

Its pretty good. Would like a button to hide (or no colour) the diagonal as well. Panel is a bit glitchy, and learning at first, every time you must press "SET" after editing a fibo, also have no idea what big square with number means, and few other buttons not sure. But does what it says, very nice, amazing improvement from built-in default fib, to be able to hide & choose levels is wonderful, and alert of course.

KhoaLoc
34
KhoaLoc 2020.12.08 06:41 
 

The indicator as I expected. I play multicurrency forex. The alert sound is continuously but I cannot know which currency it alert for. I have to check sheet by sheet. I wish if Alert can pop up to let me know. And I can turn off the sound is option

ISO Financial Services
10724
Reply from developer Payam Khataei 2020.12.08 20:37
Thanks for your purchase. Once a fibo alert is triggered the app will bring the chart to the top of other charts automatically. However, if you set (Continually sound alert ) option 'false" you will get a pop-up window alert which you can see which chart is alerting.
roman_z87
572
roman_z87 2019.10.30 14:20 
 

Я не понимаю кто тут пишет положительные отзывы, индикатор абсолютно бесполезен. Я торгую исключительно по фибоначи, данный индикатор ни каким образом не способствует упрощению в работе. Жалко только потраченных денег на покупку.

sabah2001
999
sabah2001 2019.08.27 10:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2019.03.18 13:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

bilgekolik
22
bilgekolik 2018.03.16 19:03 
 

good job thank you useful application thanks.

memos
25
memos 2018.01.31 22:24 
 

finally..

It was so beautiful ..

4xhumble
122
4xhumble 2018.01.11 15:35 
 

Useful indicator, I really recommend it!

Developer respond as soon as he can!

Viking59
29
Viking59 2017.08.18 12:26 
 

Привет.

Торгую в основном по Фибо.

Этот индюк просто прекрасен.

Использую его более полугода.

На любых ТФ можно спокойно ставить -

и не надо постоянно втыкать в монитор.

Придет уровень - он запиликает!!!

985398
145
985398 2016.01.28 23:35 
 

The Fibo Alert is great - just what I was looking for. Initial problems were corrected promptly with the update.

Reply to review