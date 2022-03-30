KT ROC Divergence MT5

ROC looks at how quickly price has changed compared with an earlier period. That makes it especially useful when price reaches a new swing high or low but the momentum behind the move does not confirm it. KT ROC Divergence finds these disagreements automatically and draws matching lines on the price chart and in the ROC window.

Unlike oscillators that stay inside a fixed range, ROC expands and contracts with the speed of the market. You do not need to compare the raw value from one symbol to another. The useful information is in the relationship between the price swings and the oscillator swings.

Four patterns in plain trading language

Regular bullish divergence: price makes a lower low while ROC makes a higher low. Selling momentum may be weakening even though price has pushed lower.

Regular bearish divergence: price makes a higher high while ROC makes a lower high. Buying momentum may be fading while price is still moving upward.

Hidden bullish divergence: price holds a higher low while ROC makes a lower low. This can highlight a pullback inside an existing uptrend.

Hidden bearish divergence: price forms a lower high while ROC makes a higher high. This can highlight a rally inside an existing downtrend.

Where it fits on the chart

Regular divergence is commonly watched near a mature move, support, resistance, or another area where a reversal would make sense. Hidden divergence is more useful when you already have a directional bias and want to judge whether a pullback may be ending.

The indicator filters unsymmetrical divergence to avoid connecting swings that do not form a clean comparison. Regular and hidden signals can be shown separately, and the bullish and bearish line colors can be adjusted to suit your chart.

Settings and alerts

You can change the ROC period to make the momentum reading faster or smoother. Sound, popup, email, and phone alerts are available, so you can be notified when a new divergence is detected instead of watching every candle.

When a line appears, check where it formed, what the broader trend is doing, and whether your own entry method agrees. That keeps ROC divergence in a useful role within your existing trading process.